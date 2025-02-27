How To Watch USC Trojans At NFL Scouting Combine: Workout Schedule, Sleepers, Team Fits
Will the USC Trojans add to their long list of players in the NFL in the 2025 NFL Draft? The road begins at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.
PREVIEW
The combine begins Thursday Feb. 27 at 12 p.m. PT and lasts until 2 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 2. The USC Trojans have three players invited to participate: running back Woody Marks, defensive back Jaylin Smith, and offensive lineman Jonah Monheim.
USC has the second-most NFL Draft picks of all time, sitting just behind Notre Dame. The Trojans have had 530 players drafted and the most players (6) selected as the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL Draft. Most recently in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall selection.
In 2025, USC is unlikely to have a first round draft pick. However, there are still exciting storylines to watch.
SLEEPER
Monheim has been pegged as an NFL Draft "sleeper" by PFF. The 6-5, 295 pound center ranks as thr third-highest center on PFF's big board, indicating he may be selected earlier in the NFL Draft than some mocks suggest. Monheim has been regularly projected as a Day 3 (rounds 4-7) draft pick, likely in the sixth round.
NFL teams will like his versatility: Monheim spent his first four years at USC as a guard and tackle before switching over to center in 2024.
POTENTIAL NFL TEAM FITS
Marks, who was the Trojans' first 1,000-yard back since Ronald Jones in 2017, is in a stacked running backs class for the 2025 NFL Draft. However, Marks has a chance to turn heads at the NFL combine with his elite explosiveness and pass-catching abilities.
One of the best pass-catching running backs in the country last season, Marks rushed for 1,133 yards on 198 carries for nine touchdowns in his lone season as a Trojan. Marks added 47 receptions for 327 yards.
The Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns are NFL teams with a major need to fill at the running back position. The Cowboys have been linked to Marks often.
Don't overlook Smith, who shined as a Trojan in 2024, totaling 58 tackles, two pass deflections and two interceptions. The four-year USC star finished with 181 total tackles, 5 pass deflections, and 3 interceptions in his career.
Smith is 5-foot-11, 190-pounds, with the frame to continue playing in the slot on any defense at the next-level. He is projected as a Day 3 NFL Draft pick.
The Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs are NFL teams with a major need to fill at the cornerback position.
HOW TO WATCH
The NFL combine drills, press conferences, and on-field analysis will be available on NFL Network and to stream on NFL+
WORKOUT SCHEDULE
- Thursday, Feb. 27 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Defensive linemen, linebackers
- Friday, Feb. 28 (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Defensive backs, tight ends
- Saturday, March 1 (1 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs
- Sunday, March 2 (1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen
Smith will work out on Friday, Marks will work out on Saturday and Monheim will work out on Sunday.
The 2025 NFL Draft is April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
QUOTABLE
If you want a RB who can improve the pass game...- Matt Miller on Twitter/X
Day 2: Omarion Hampton/TreVeyon Henderson/Jaydon Blue/Trevor Etienne
Day 3: Cam Skattebo/Bhayshul Tuten/Brashard Smith/LeQuint Allen/Mario Anderson Jr./Woody Marks
And I'm probably forgetting a few! Can't wait to watch the RBs in pass-catching drills at the combine