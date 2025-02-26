USC Trojans' Jonah Monheim Biggest Sleeper In NFL Combine?
USC Trojans center Jonah Monheim is currently projected as a 6th round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft according to NFL Mock Draft Database. Monheim spent all five years of his collegiate career at USC from 2020 through 2024. In his final year in 2024, Mannheim made third-team All-Big Ten.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) lists Monheim as a sleeper pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Monheim Ranked Among Top Centers In 2025 Draft Class
Jonah Monheim is a 6-5, 295 pound offensvie lineman that will be entering the draft as a center. Ben Cooper of Pro Football Focus released the “NFL Combine Primer” on Monday. Out of all the centers invited to the combine this week, PFF ranks Monheim as the third highest on their big board. He is listed as their “Sleeper to Watch.”
“While Monheim is hardly a sleeper in the center class as PFF’s third-ranked prospect at the position. His 0.06 wins above average generated in 2024 ranked in the 78th percentile among college centers.” Cooper said.
Monheim spent the first four years at USC as a guard and tackle before switching over to center.
“He has plenty of room to grow,” Cooper said. “It was his first season of playing the position after four years at guard and tackle.”
If Monheim was able to be one of the best centers in the Big Ten in his first season playing the position, there is good reason for him to be considered one of the top centers in the draft. He has the potential to get even better the more he plays it.
Other Top Centers In 2025 Draft Class
The other centers ranked at the top of the 2025 draft class are Jared Wilson from the Georgia Bulldogs, Drew Kendall from the Boston College Eagles, and Jake Majors from the Texas Longhorns.
Cooper acknowledges that this year’s draft class doesn’t have a jaw-dropping super star center, but there are still some solid prospects.
“The 2025 center class is without a bona fide star, but Georgia’s Jared Wilson is the cream of the crop,” Cooper said. “Although he was only a one-year starter, he placed in the 98th percentile in PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets.”
Kendall and Majors round out the rest of the top center prospects.
“Kendall was one of 11 FBS tackles to play 300-plus pass-blocking snaps and surrender five or fewer quarterback pressures,” Cooper said. “Majors didn’t allow a sack over his last two seasons at Texas.”
Highest Rated Trojans Heading Into NFL Combine
In addition to Monheim, the three highest rated Trojans heading into the draft per NFL Draft Buzz are running back Woody Marks, safety Akili Arnold, and cornerback Jaylin Smith.
Marks and Smith are both projected as 7th round picks per NFL Mock Draft Database, while Arnold is projected to go undrafted.