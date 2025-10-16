USC's Lincoln Riley Reveals Interesting Opinion on Trojans' Rivalry with Notre Dame
The No. 20 USC Trojans will travel to South Bend to take on the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, Oct. 18. This is one of the most historic rivalries in college football, but this upcoming matchup is currently the last one scheduled between the two.
Lincoln Riley revealed to reporters what he wants to see happen with the rivalry.
What Lincoln Riley Said
On Wanting to Continue Notre Dame-USC Rivalry
"I don’t know how all of that is going to play out. It will as it will. I would refer back to my comments that I made at media day, I feel exactly the same way about it. I love it. I hope it continues. Hopefully we can find a way to get that done where it makes sense for both sides and not just one…I hope I’m head coach at USC for a long time and I hope every single year we’re playing this game."
What This Rivalry Game Means
"It’s a phenomenal rivalry. This is one of the best parts of this job. It’s one of the best parts of being involved in college football in any way is these different unique games and they’re always special. Each one kind of becomes it’s own story…If you love the game you have a unique appreciation for the history of it and what it means to get the opportunity to be a part of these."
"Like I’ve said in the past, I’ve been super fortunate in my career to be a part of some really special rivalries. You remember them all. You remember the games. The level of competition. A chance to be part of something historical is not taken lightly. I’ve tried to appreciate every one I’ve been apart of and look forward to competing in it and this one feels exactly the same way."
Has Having Chad Bowden Helped From His Days At Notre Dame?
"I think certainly a sense of personnel has probably been one of the most helpful things. Especially with some of the new personnel that we haven’t necessarily all seen yet."
On Need to Be More Creative With the Amount of Injuries Sustained
"I don’t feel a ton. I think it’s just been more having to make adjustments in our preparation or even some in-game adjustments with some of the guys that have gone down in games."
Workload for King Miller With Running Back Injuries, Room's Depth
"We got a bye week next week, we’ll rest him then. We’re actually not more thin…We’re going to take four backs to the game and all four will be ready to play…We’re obviously not as experienced, clearly, but ya we got multiple guys we’re not going to adjust a lot of things, especially new guys in there. We’re going to go play and do what we feel like those guys can do well and go turn it loose."