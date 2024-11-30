USC Trojans, Notre Dame Official Injury Report: Elijah Paige, Jonah Monheim Questionable
As the USC Trojans prepare to matchup against the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish both teams have released their official availability reports. Trojans starting offensive tackle Elijah Paige and center Jonah Monheim are dealing with injuries ahead of Saturdays contest and are listed as "questionable" on USC's official release. Freshman defensive line Jide Abasiri is also listed as "questionable" Defensive end Solomon Tuliaupupu and offensive lineman Micah Banuelos are listed as out for the second consecutive week.
The Trojans struggled mightily on the offensive line early in the season, but since then have made tremendous strides and become a strength of USC's roster as of late. Maiava is going to need his line at full strength against a tough Notre Dame defense that ranks in the top five in scoring defense and pass defense.
USC has been thin on the defensive front for a majority of the season and Abasiri has provided necessary depth at that position. The run game with quarterback Riley Leonard and running back Jerimiyah Love is the strength of Notre Dame's offense. The Trojans are going to need as many bodies as possible for the rotation so they can stay fresh and the loss of Abasiri could be an underrated one. Nate Clifton, Gavin Meyer, Kobe Pepe and Devan Thompkins will play all of the snaps at defensive line.
Here are both team's full reports.
USC Trojans
OUT
58 Solomon Tuliaupupu
59 Micah Banuelos
Questionable
72 Elijah Paige
79 Jonah Monheim
97 Jide Abasiri
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Out
2 Kyngstonn Viliamu
36 Bodie Kahoun
11 KK Smith
Questionable
56 Howard Cross III
The Trojans are already bowl eligible with six wins, but they will look to ruin the Irish's College Football Playoff chances. Notre Dame has an inside track into the 12-team playoff with their No. 5 ranking, but a loss against USC might eliminate them. If Paige and Monheim miss significant time, the chances of an upset get much more difficult for Southern Cal.
Kickoff between USC and Notre Dame is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS.
MORE: NFL Coaching Carousel: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley, D'Anton Lynn Potential Hires
MORE: Chicago Bears Caleb Williams Addresses Questionable Game Management By Matt Eberflus
MORE: USC Trojans Hosting Elite Recruits, Flip Targets For Notre Dame Game
MORE: How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Preview, Prediction, Channel
MORE: USC Trojans Predicted to Land 5-Star Jahkeem Stewart Over Oregon, Ohio State, LSU
MORE: How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Why USC Trojans Running Back Commit Duane Morris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
MORE: USC Trojans, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Betting Odds: Can USC Pull Off Upset?
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule: Notre Dame Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced
MORE: College GameDay's Kirk Herbstreit Falsely Claims USC Trojans' Miller Moss Transferred
MORE: Why Four-Star Recruit Alex Payne Flipped to USC Trojans From North Carolina Tar Heels
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Commit Husan Longstreet Recruiting 5-Star Brandon Arrington To USC