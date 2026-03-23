Three Big Questions Remaining About USC’s Offense Halfway Through Spring

USC will return to the practice field Tuesday, March 24, for the second half of spring ball after taking the past week off for spring break.

The Trojans have eight practices remaining over the next couple of weeks. Here are three questions that surround the offense at the halfway point.

Who Becomes the Trojans Backup Quarterback?

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Jayden Maiava is the undisputed starting quarterback for the Trojans. With 31 career starts under his belt, Maiava is one of the more experienced quarterbacks in college football and is primed for a big season in his final act. But how does the rest of the USC quarterback room look?

USC quarterback Sam Huard is back for his sixth season and will be 24 years old at the start of next season. The former five-star recruit has been around for a while but doesn’t have a ton of experience at the FBS level. Huard attempted 303 passes and threw 18 touchdowns versus 10 interceptions in his lone season with Cal Poly in 2023. Prior to that he saw action in five games, including one start in his two seasons at Washington

He appeared in two games and attempted one pass last season for the Trojans. It was his first action in two years after not seeing any time with Utah in 2024.

Meanwhile, freshman Jonas Williams is one of the youngest players on the team. He is still 17 years old this spring but offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Huard has raved about his maturity since stepping on campus. A four-year starter in high school, Williams is the Illinois state leader in passing yards and touchdowns.

USC would certainly benefit long term with Williams winning the backup job and taking valuable live reps early in the season and they open the season with three Group of Five opponents.

Husan Longstreet was Maiava's backup as a true freshman last season. Do the Trojans just replace one freshman with another or does Huard grab the job?

What is Jayden Maiava’s Rapport with His New Pass-Catchers?

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Five of the Trojans' top six pass catchers from last season are gone. And with sophomore receiver Tanook Hines out this spring as he recovers from an offseason procedure, it’s an entirely new group catching passes for Maiava this spring.

And what happens in that department could be a massive determining factor in how this upcoming season plays out. Just because it’s a new set of players doesn’t mean the Trojans are lacking talent, though.

Transfer receiver Terrell Anderson was a big addition in the portal and the reviews on the NC State transfer receiver have been encouraging. The same could be said for sophomore Corey Simms, who is making a push for a spot in the rotation after primarily contributing on special teams as a true freshman.

Several freshmen have made some early noise this spring. Receiver Trent Mosley was the best player in California this past fall and has the hardware to back it up. The Santa Margarita (Calif.) product is coming off a dominate playoff run en route to winning a state championship in the highest division in California and has picked up where he left off. Mosley is competing to replace star receiver Makai Lemon in the slot.

Two former Mater Dei (Calif.) standouts in receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and tight end Mark Bowman have hit the ground running. Dixon-Wyatt is an explosive target at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds and someone that is almost certainly going to have a spot in the rotation this fall. Bowman is the heavy favorite to start at tight end from day one and his development is key because of the impact the position had on the Trojans offense in 2025.

USC coach Lincoln Riley has spoken highly of freshman receiver Luc Weaver this spring. There’s a ton of young talent in the room, but can they make the adjustment to the collegiate level early in the season to help Maiava take that next step.

How is USC’s Running Back Depth Shaping Up?

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

USC returns is top two rushers from last season in Waymond Jordan and King Miller but as they learned last season, depth in the backfield is essential.

The Trojans lost three backs to the transfer portal and are counting on a trio of young players to provide depth. Riley Wormley saw action in three games late in the season during his true freshman campaign. Wormley spent last spring and fall camp, recovering from a season-ending knee injury he suffered midway through his senior year. This is first healthy offseason at USC.

Sources have spoken highly of freshman Deshonne Redeaux, an electric back from nearby Oaks Christian (Calif.). Redeaux was banged up heading into the break, and his status the rest of the way is one to monitor. Freshman Shahn Alston is built like a tank. Running backs coach Anthony Jones has spoken about his love of the weight room and it reflects in his build.

Riley became a more balanced play caller in 2026 and the emergence of Jordan and Miller was a big reason why. But the Trojans would like to have a sense of comfortability behind those two guys.

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