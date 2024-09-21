USC Trojans Quarterback Commit Julian Lewis Shines In Nationally Televised Matchup
The USC Trojans have one of the most storied quarterback histories in football. Trojans coach Lincoln Riley also has one of the best track records for developing quarterbacks in college football. Combining the two has made for a goldmine of talent acquisition at the position.
Carrollton High School quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis, a USC Trojans commit, finds himself as the heir apparent. The 6-1, 185 pound recruit recently reclassified to the 2025 class. A five-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, Lewis also ranks No. 15 overall and the No. 4 ranked quarterback in 2025.
Lewis is a talented player, especially for his age. His strong suits are his quick release, accuracy on the move, deep-ball ball placement, and pocket footwork. That talent has thrust Lewis into the national spotlight. With that attention, the cameras come around in flocks.
Lewis played his second ESPN game in the first month of the season, and his third ESPN game in the last two seasons. This time, it was against the Alabama powerhouse Parker High School. Parker featured five-star cornerback Na’eem Offord who is currently committed to Ohio State. The Parker defense also had three other Division One prospects in the defensive backfield.
Lewis took a while to get going and struggled a bit to start the game. He was even intercepted by Na’eem Offord early in the game. Despite the tough road test, Lewis led the Carrollton Trojans to victory with two touchdowns: one passing and one tremendous red zone touchdown run. Lewis had 159 yards total and Carrollton defeated Parker 48-26 pulling away late.
With that spotlight also comes other opportunities. The Auburn Tigers, Colorado Buffaloes, Indiana Hoosiers, and Alabama Crimson Tide are amongst the programs still actively pursuing Lewis and his services.
Whether or not the Trojans can keep the commitment of Lewis remains to be seen, but the one thing that remains clear is that Julian Lewis is one of the best quarterbacks in the country and his upside is well worth the attention he receives.
