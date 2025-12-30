What USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Said Before The Alamo Bowl

The USC Trojans are upon their final game of the 2025 season, facing the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. Ahead of the matchup, both teams and select players spoke to the media.

What Jayden Maiava Said

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) leaves the field following the victory against the Northwestern Wildcats at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Connecting With Younger Athletes After Bowl Practice:

Following the Trojans Bowl Practice, quarterback Jayden Maiava stayed back to throw some passes to kids who watched USCs's open Bowl practice, and was asked why that intercation with the younger kids was important to him.

"Yeah, it was super awesome. Just you know seeing the the younger generation just having a ball in their hands honestly, seeing them outside of the house and out there on the field you know just chasing their dreams and being kids."

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

On Paving A Path For Aspiring Football Players In His Home State Of Hawaii:

Maiava was born and raised in Hawaii, a big part of his career when he moved to the West Coast and play for UNLV. Now, at USC, Maiava was a finalist for the 2025 Polynesian Player of the year. Maiava was asked about what his success means to him being from Hawaii, and how he's able to inspire the next generation from his home state.

"Yeah, honestly, I was one of them kids just looking at those guys that are now in the NFL who have paved the way for the younger generations and, you know, not just people from Hawaii, but honestly across the world just to, you know, (it's about) get(ting) to a place where you want to be and keeping your head down and just trusting in the work and in the process,"

On HIs Efficiency As USC's Quarterback This Season:

In just year one as USC's starting quarterback, Maiava showed off his talent with the deep ball and his efficiency all season. Maiava finished the regular season with 247 of 373, a career best 66.7% completion rate, 3,431 passing yards, and 29 total touchdowns. He also finished with a 91.3 QBR per ESPN, which ranks No. 1.

When asked about his efficiency this season as a quarterback, he gave credit to his coaching staff for his development as a player on and off the field.

"Honestly, my Lord and Savior honestly just blessing me with the abilities that I can do what I can do to go out there. And not even just that, but just guys like Coach Huard, Coach Riley, and the staff just doing such a great job. And honestly, paving the way for me in terms of what I can do to develop not just being the man I am on the field but off the field as well. That's what I really appreciate from this staff, is they care a lot about things that happen off the field."

What Quarterbacks Coach Luke Huard Said About Maiava:

"Yeah, I mean, I think for any quarterback when they've been in a system, you know, for a longer period of time like he has and just really feeling comfortable and confident within it. I think one thing Jaden needs to give himself credit for as well is just his preparation. It just never ends. And one thing about Jaden as well is he's never satisfied. So sometimes we got to tell him to stop being so hard on himself. But at the same time, it's awesome because he's always continuing to push the envelope in his development. always want to do things better,

"And I think that what makes you a really good leader at quarterback is when you have the ability to when things are going well to deflect the credit to your teammates and then when things aren't going quite as well to put it on your shoulders and find ways to get it fixed. But, you know, it's just taking giant steps from a leadership standpoint and just preparation and confidence in the system and just see him playing free and with a lot of confidence."

