USC Trojans vs. Wisconsin 3 Instant Takeaways: USC Offense Heats Up In Second Half
The USC Trojans were nearly upset by Wisconsin in their Big Ten home opener. USC trailed by 11 points at the half but managed to put together 28 points in the second half to pull away 38-21.
USC opened up pass attack
Trojans quarterback Miller Moss put together a great bounce back game as the USC offense as a whole bounced back after the Michigan game. Moss completed 30 of 45 passes for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in what was arguably his best performance of the season. Sophomore wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane had his best game as a Trojan, coming down with 10 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns. USC had nine players record a reception in the win. If the Trojans want to build on their offensive success, then they will need to continue to spread the ball out in the passing game.
First half woes continue
USC went into the half down 21-10, and got booed while heading into the tunnel. The trojans continually made frustrating mistakes that Wisconsin took advantage of. USC's special teams unit was hard to watch in the half, with the Badgers recovering a muffed punt. The offense has also went through their fair of struggles. Moss coughed up a fumble and threw an interception. With the defense giving up 21 points in the first half, the numbers look worse than how it actually was.
The defense was backed up in their own territory more than once and held their own. If the Trojans expect to still be in the hunt for the College Football Playoff, they have to cut down on the first half mistakes against better teams. During the game against Michigan, the Trojans were not able to overcome their first half mishaps, but against the Badgers, USC was able to rally and comeback. After the game, USC coach Lincoln Riley noted the second-half improvements in his CBS postgame interview.
“We did a better job in the run game (in the second half)," said Riley. "We were able to stay in front of chains and did not give up the explosives in the passing game. It was a fun performance.”
USC defensive front rallies
With the loss of Bear Alexander during the week, USC had to fill the hole that he left, and it's safe to say that USC will be okay without Alexander for the time being. Redshirt senior Kobe Pepe had a big game on the defensive line for the Trojans as he was elevated to second string on the depth chart after Alexander's departure. Pepe had four tackles in the win, a career high for the veteran. Nate Clifton and Anthony Lucas continued their hot starts to the season as both players were continually pressuring Wisconsin's quarterback Braedyn Locke. The Trojans held Wisconsin to 106 combined rushing yards as they bounced back after nearly giving up 400 yards last week to the Wolverines.
