USC Trojans Legend Reacts to Georgia Southern's Clay Helton Pregame Strategy
The USC Trojans enter Week 2 with their heads held high, and a familiar face across the sidelines this weekend.
USC welcomes the Georgia Southern Golden Eagles, led by coach Clay Helton. Before heading to Atlanta, Helton served as USC's coach from 2015-2021.
Helton is in his fourth season with the Golden Eagles and has accumulated a 22-23 record with two straight bowl game losses.
Helton Returns to Old Stomping Grounds: The Coliseum
In Helton's six seasons with the Trojans, he finished with a 46-24 record with a 2017 Pac-12 Championship and a Rose Bowl victory to end the 2016 season. He also holds 12 wins over AP Top 25 teams.
Helton's tenure at USC began when Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian was suspended then fired in 2015, and Helton stepped in as interim before being named head coach at the end of the season.
At the beginning of the 2021 season following a loss to Stanford, Helton was relieved of his duties as the Trojans coach and named Donte Williams the interim head coach until Lincoln Riley arrived.
The Trojans finished the season 4-8, and looked forward to welcoming an elite football mind like Riley to the program.
Ahead of this weekend's matchup, word broke that Helton planned to walk the team through the tunnel at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, in order to avoid the game-time shock of the USC home game atmosphere.
The Coliseum has been home to the Trojans for over a century, when the iconic stadium opened in 1923. The Stadium has been home to some of Los Angeles' most iconic moments, including the 1932 and 1984 Olympic Games and the first ever Super Bowl in 1967.
Former USC Quarterback Responds to Helton's Pre-Game Plans
In response to Helton's plan, former USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy Winner left three simple words that emphasized his confidence in the Trojans.
Matt Leinart, the FOX Sports analyst on Big Noon Kickoff, clearly does not believe that Helton's strategy will help Georgia Southern compete against the Trojans.
The Heisman Trophy winner was USC's quarterback from 2001-2005 and led the Trojans to two consecutive National Championships under legendary USC coach Pete Carroll.
Leinart still supports the Trojans development, and sees a bright future ahead for Riley's 2025 team.
In July, Leinart discussed the work that USC is putting in to regain football dominance in year two in the Big Ten, and it all starts with recruiting.
“We're recruiting our ass off right now. The No. 1 2026 class right now," Leinart said at the American Century Championship. "We've gotten bigger, stronger. And, you know, if you go back the last year, there are three or four games where you lose in the last 30 seconds. You know what I mean? You switch that, and all of a sudden, you're 10-2, and it's a whole different ball game.”
Carrying the Trojans' Week 1 momentum into Saturday's matchup will be vital in USC's comeback season, especially with the Trojans’ conference opener coming immediately after their game against Georgia Southern.