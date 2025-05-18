4-Star Recruit Nasir Rankin Sets Commitment Date: USC Trojans, Duke, Illinois, Nebraska
Morgan Park (Ill.) four-star athlete Nasir Rankin has set a commitment date for May 21 after narrowing his list to five schools, the USC Trojans, Illinois, North Carolina, Nebraska and Duke. He is the No. 85 overall prospect, No. 9 athlete and No. 2 player in the state of Illinois according to 247Sports.
Rankin is ranked as an athlete and that’s exactly what he is. The two-sport star holds multiple Division-1 basketball offers, including one from his home state Illinois. Football is his focus, but Rankin has expressed a desire to play both sports at the next level.
Illinois has been the favorite throughout his recruitment. The Chicago native has built a strong relationship with the Illinois coaching staff over the years. Rankin’s coach at Morgan Park, Chris James, played receiver at Illinois and accompanied him on his official visit in April. And his former high school teammate, redshirt freshman receiver Tysean Griffin was his host on the visit.
Illinois has also presented the idea of Rankin playing both ways at the next level — in a Travis Hunter esque role. Rankin recorded six interceptions as a sophomore.
It will be tough to pull Rankin from the Fighting Illini, but the Trojans have had success in the Midwest in the 2026 recruiting cycle. USC holds commitments from Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill, Lincoln Way-East (Ill.) four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, Harvey (Ohio) four-star running back Shahn Alston and Mount Carmel (Ill.) four-star defensive lineman Braeden Jones.
Rankin was on USC’s campus for a couple of days at the end of March after picking up an offer in January. He attended the Trojans first padded practice of the spring, where a number of former players made their way back to their alma mater, including Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock.
The Trojans have loaded up at the two positions Rankin is being recruited as. At receiver, they hold commitments from Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star Trent Mosley, Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame four-star Luc Weaver, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star Ja’Myron Baker and Opelousas Catholic (La.) three-star Roderick Tezeno.
USC still has their eyes set on flipping a pair of receivers from Southern California that are committed to SEC schools, St. John Bosco (Calif.) four-star Madden Williams and Mission Viejo (Calif.) four-star Vance Spafford, both of whom locked in official visits with the Trojans this week.
In addition to Hill, at cornerback USC holds commitments from Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) five-star RJ Sermons, Loyola (Calif.) four-star Brandon Lockhart and St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star Joshua Holland.
The Trojans continue to pursue a pair of highly coveted defensive backs from Southern California in Mount Miguel (Calif.) five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington and Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star Davon Benjamin, who can play either cornerback or safety at the next level. Both were on campus this spring will return this summer for an official visit.
With the early national signing period happening in early December, before conference championship weekend, the summer months are critical to recruiting success. A majority of prospects aim to announce their college decision before the start of their senior season.