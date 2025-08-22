All Trojans

USC Trojans Battling Big Ten Rival For Elite In-State Offensive Line Recruit

The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are pushing for three-star offensive lineman Lex Mailangi. One of the Trojans' top targets along the offensive line, Mailangi is considering the Oregon Ducks and Tennessee Volunteers in addition to USC.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are looking to break the seal on their 2027 recruiting class as they currently stand with no commitments in the cycle. After jumping out and grabbing one of the top recruiting classes in the 2026 cycle, the Trojans are looking to jump out to a similar start in the 2027 cycle.

One of USC's top targets along the offensive line in the 2027 recruiting cycle is three-star interior offensive lineman Lex Mailangi. The Trojans are battling it out with the Oregon Ducks for the Mater Dei prospect.

New Team Emerging In Mailangi's Recruitment In Addition To USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Mailangi spoke with Rivals about the Trojans' pitch to keep the California native in-state. He mentioned his budding relationships with USC coach Lincoln Riley and offensive line coach Zach Hanson as key factors in the Trojans' pursuit of him.

“They’ve mainly been telling me to stay home, the best in Cali play in Cali,” Mailangi said. “I’ve been up there, worked out with their 2026 commits, seen more of the campus and what they’ve had to offer with coach Lincoln Riley and coach (Zach) Hanson." Mailangi said.

One of the Trojans' key commits in their 2026 recruiting class, four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui has been doing his part in trying to reel in Mailangi, his teammate at Mater Dei.

Despite the Trojans' interest in keeping the three-star recruit in-state, Oregon has risen to the top of Mailangi's recruitment. Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine favors the Ducks in his recruitment and gives them a 94.1 percent chance of landing Mailangi. The RPM slots the Trojans as the No. 2 team in Mailangi's recruitment with a 3.3 percent chance of signing him.

The No. 29 interior offensive lineman and No. 50 player in California according to 247Sports rankings, Mailangi has arguably outplayed his ranking and could find himself much higher by the time he signs next year. He has 20 offers including Alabama, Tennessee, and Colorado.

Mailangi said Tennessee has been a growing contender in his recruitment after offering him at the beginning of the year. If he has a big year this season, his recruitment could explode next offseason.

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images


Trojans Top Targets In 2027 Recruiting Cycle

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of, if not the top target in the 2027 recruiting cycle for the Trojans is four-star quarterback Peyton Houston. USC made Houston one of their priority targets in the cycle after offering him in the spring.

He is ranked as the No. 11 quarterback and No. 126 player in the country according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Rivals' RPM gives Riley and the Trojans an 88 percent chance of landing Houston.

On the defensive side of the ball, USC is heavily interested in five-star edge rusher Zyron Forstall. The No. 2 edge and No. 3 player in the country, he is considered to be a Trojan lean. The RPM favors USC and gives the Trojans a 47 percent chance of nabbing the Florida native.

