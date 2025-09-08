All Trojans

USC Trojans Four-Star Wide Receiver Commit Explains Recruiting Decision

Texas wide receiver recruit Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster, one of the nation’s top prospects in the 2026 class, recently explained why he committed to the USC Trojans, naming USC coach Lincoln Riley’s system and the Trojans' history of star wide receivers.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Ethan “Boobie” Feaster isn’t shy about where his future lies. The Doddridge High School wideout — one of Texas’ top football prospects — is heading west.

The class of 2026 star is committed to USC, a decision he says was less about hype and more about trust, fit, and history.

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Feaster’s relationship with Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons stretches back years.

“Coach Riley and Coach Simmons… they’ve shown me love since I was in eighth grade,” Feaster said during his Parker University MVP interview with DFW Inside High School Sports. “I had a big relationship with them since I was 13, 14. That played a big part of it.”

That kind of familiarity matters. Recruiting pitches can fade, but relationships endure. For Feaster, the consistent investment from Riley and Simmons made the decision clear — USC wasn’t just another stop on the recruiting carousel.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Then there’s Riley’s track record with wide receivers. Few coaches in the country have developed more NFL-ready talent from the position.

Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, Baltimore Ravens' Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and Green Bay Packers Dede Westbrook are a few of the many receivers that flourished under his play-calling at Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, the Trojans have a rich history at wide receiver themselves with Atlanta Falcons' Drake London, Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. On USC's current roster are potential NFL stars in wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane.

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) looks on during the fourth quarter of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Feaster has studied that history closely. “I know Coach Riley’s going to get you that ball,” he said. “If you’re a ballplayer, he’s going to get you that ball. And he’s had so many first-round receivers… the list is long.”

Riley has made a living building offenses around elite quarterback play, developing Heisman winners like Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Dec 8, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (right) poses for photos with head coach Lincoln Riley (left) during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

But much of that success came from pairing prolific passers with equally talented receivers.

In Feaster, Riley isn’t just landing an athletic talent — he’s landing a wideout who thinks about the game the same way he coaches it.

For a young wideout who prides himself on the fundamentals, that philosophy fits. Feaster explained that the key to his game isn’t just highlight-reel catches, but the little things: creating separation, blocking with intent, and earning quarterback trust.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“If your quarterback always trusts you and knows you’re going to be open, you’re going to get the ball,” he said.

The Texas-to-California pipeline has delivered stars before, but Feaster is carving his own lane.

He enters his senior season after posting 57 catches, 835 yards, and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore, and his commitment is already a statement piece for USC’s 2026 recruiting class.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Big stages and bright lights don’t intimidate him. They motivate him. “If you want to win, put Boobie in,” Feaster laughed, recalling the nickname that stuck with him from age four, inspired by Friday Night Lights.

Now, that nickname might soon be echoing in the Coliseum. For USC, this is more than a commitment.

It’s the continuation of a lineage — one where the next great receiver knows exactly what he’s signing up for.

JALON DIXON

Jalon Dixon covers the USC Trojans and Maryland Terrapins for On SI, bringing fans the stories behind the scores. From breaking news to in-depth features, he delivers sharp analysis and fresh perspective across football, basketball, and more. With experience covering everything from the NFL to college hoops, Dixon blends insider knowledge with a knack for storytelling that keeps readers coming back.

