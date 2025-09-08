USC Trojans Four-Star Wide Receiver Commit Explains Recruiting Decision
Ethan “Boobie” Feaster isn’t shy about where his future lies. The Doddridge High School wideout — one of Texas’ top football prospects — is heading west.
The class of 2026 star is committed to USC, a decision he says was less about hype and more about trust, fit, and history.
Feaster’s relationship with Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons stretches back years.
“Coach Riley and Coach Simmons… they’ve shown me love since I was in eighth grade,” Feaster said during his Parker University MVP interview with DFW Inside High School Sports. “I had a big relationship with them since I was 13, 14. That played a big part of it.”
That kind of familiarity matters. Recruiting pitches can fade, but relationships endure. For Feaster, the consistent investment from Riley and Simmons made the decision clear — USC wasn’t just another stop on the recruiting carousel.
Then there’s Riley’s track record with wide receivers. Few coaches in the country have developed more NFL-ready talent from the position.
Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, Baltimore Ravens' Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and Green Bay Packers Dede Westbrook are a few of the many receivers that flourished under his play-calling at Oklahoma.
Meanwhile, the Trojans have a rich history at wide receiver themselves with Atlanta Falcons' Drake London, Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Indianapolis Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. On USC's current roster are potential NFL stars in wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane.
Feaster has studied that history closely. “I know Coach Riley’s going to get you that ball,” he said. “If you’re a ballplayer, he’s going to get you that ball. And he’s had so many first-round receivers… the list is long.”
Riley has made a living building offenses around elite quarterback play, developing Heisman winners like Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.
But much of that success came from pairing prolific passers with equally talented receivers.
In Feaster, Riley isn’t just landing an athletic talent — he’s landing a wideout who thinks about the game the same way he coaches it.
For a young wideout who prides himself on the fundamentals, that philosophy fits. Feaster explained that the key to his game isn’t just highlight-reel catches, but the little things: creating separation, blocking with intent, and earning quarterback trust.
“If your quarterback always trusts you and knows you’re going to be open, you’re going to get the ball,” he said.
The Texas-to-California pipeline has delivered stars before, but Feaster is carving his own lane.
He enters his senior season after posting 57 catches, 835 yards, and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore, and his commitment is already a statement piece for USC’s 2026 recruiting class.
Big stages and bright lights don’t intimidate him. They motivate him. “If you want to win, put Boobie in,” Feaster laughed, recalling the nickname that stuck with him from age four, inspired by Friday Night Lights.
Now, that nickname might soon be echoing in the Coliseum. For USC, this is more than a commitment.
It’s the continuation of a lineage — one where the next great receiver knows exactly what he’s signing up for.