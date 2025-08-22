All Trojans

Former USC Trojans Coach Reflects on Most Impactful Recruit In Program History

Former USC Trojans recruiting coordinator Ed Orgeron was one of the early influences on USC's elite recruiting style. On a recent podcast, Orgeron reflected on one of his most successful recruits that has set the tone for today's roster with USC coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden.

Teddy King

Nov 23, 2013; Boulder, CO, USA; Southern California Trojans interim head coach Ed Orgeron before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. The Trojans defeated the Buffaloes 47-29. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2013; Boulder, CO, USA; Southern California Trojans interim head coach Ed Orgeron before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. The Trojans defeated the Buffaloes 47-29. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
As former USC Trojans assistant coach Ed Orgeron makes headlines again, he recalls one of his most impactful recruits with the Trojans.

During the Orgeron era, he served the Trojans in 2001 as the team's recruiting coordinator, before he moved up to assistant head coach in 2003. Following the departure of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, Orgeron also took over as interim head coach in 2013.

Orgeron led the LSU Tigers to a National Championship in 2019, some could argue his team was one of the best of all time, including Cinncinati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Orgeron and Coach Pete Carroll: USC Recruiting Dream Team?

Nov 8, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Pete Carroll celebrates after game against the California Golden Bears at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated California 17-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Before there was SEC football on Orgeron's resume, there was his recruiting role alongside legendary USC coach Pete Carroll. For a coach like Orgeron who was known as the best, it meant he recruited the best.

One of his greatest recruiting efforts out of Southern California was former USC running back Reggie Bush.

Bush, the 2005 Heisman Trophy winner and two-time All-American running back, was said to be one of the most dynamic running backs in USC history. His career with the Trojans ended with 6,552 all-purpose yards and 38 touchdowns.

Reggie Bush's Recruitment

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans former running back Reggie Bush attends the game against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

How did Orgeron and Carroll draw in a five-star recruit like Bush? The recruiting conversation started with offering dinner to Bush's dad prior to USC vs. Iowa Orange Bowl game.

"Reggie was going to Notre Dame or Washington... We didn't have a good connection with him for some reason,' Orgeron said on an episode of Pardon My Take. "I kind of felt that we were losing ground with Reggie. We were practicing for the Orange Bowl against Iowa, and I called his dad and said 'Hey man, can I buy you a steak this weekend?'"

The 2003 Orange Bowl was the ultimate showdown for Pac-10 and Big Ten competition. Even with USC as the underdog, the 38-17 victory swayed Bush's opinion on the Trojans as a potential option.

Jan 4, 2005; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Reggie Bush is interviewed by ABC broadcaster Lynn Swann after 55-19 victory over Oklahoma in the FedEx Orange Bowl in the BCS National Championship. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"We go to the Orange Bowl to play Iowa, We win, Coach Carroll and I are working and we're calling recruits right after the game," Orgeron said. "Coach gets a call, he said 'It's Reggie.' he goes 'I watched y'all play, I want to be a Trojan.'"

How Orgeron's Recruiting Efforts Lives On in Lincoln Riley's Roster

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The recruiting efforts of Orgeron in 2003 have carried over onto USC coach Lincoln Riley's current roster, especially with the addition of general manager Chad Bowden, who's known as a high-level recruiter.

Since Bowden and Riley have worked together, their roster and depth has grown significantly with some of the highest regarded recruits in the nation.

One of USC's most notable in the class of 2025 is defensive end Jakheem Stewart. The 6-foot-5 freshman from Louisiana had schools like LSU, Ohio State and Oregon competing with the Trojans for the five-star recruit.

Another name that comes to mind is edge rusher Jadyn Ramos. The Conroe, Texas, native has made significant strides within defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn's defense, and is shaping up to be a freshman with immediate impact on the Trojans defense.

