USC Trojans Post Recruiting Hype Video Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Makai Lemon
The USC Trojans' video team is riding the wave of the program's new recruiting momentum, releasing another hype video that emphasizes USC's connection to the city of Los Angeles. The Trojans hold the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026, according to 247Sports' rankings, and a number of USC's commitments are from Southern California prospects.
The video features current Trojans from the area like linebacker Anthony Beavers Jr. and wide receiver Makai Lemon, as well as former USC receiver and current Atlanta Falcons wideout Drake London. The Trojans also used clips of famous rapper Kendrick Lamar's speech at the Grammys as well as quotes from the late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, all focusing and highlighting the culture that the city of Los Angeles and its people have built.
"I think being in from the city, like the inner city of Los Angeles, I think it comes with a great duty just to, you know, be able to put on a great example for the city. Just be able to be a role model I would say. You know, show somebody who came from the struggle, did something right. Seeing all the trials and tribulation in this, made something out of it," said Beavers Jr.
While USC is giving all players a platform, especially the ones from Los Angeles, the Trojans are also looking to get back to being the premier destination for elite high school football athletes in Southern California. Under the leadership of Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden, USC is recruiting at a historic clip, and the majority of commitments come from local prospects.
Bowden spoke with the media upon his hiring, and he spoke highly of the 2026 recruiting class in the state of California.
"I think the '26 class is the best class that California has had in two decades," Bowden said to reporters. "If you look through it, and you really study what those classes look like, at least the top, probably 30, 40 players in the state. This is the best class in two decades, and I think there's plenty of players up front."
As a result, it makes sense that USC is producing social media content that demonstrates how connected the Trojans are to the city of Los Angeles. The video features the late hip-hop artist Nipsey Hussle and his tattoo of the interlocked "SC" logo.
"Being from Cali, growing up here, you know, sometimes Cali gets a negative light shined on it, so to really flip the script would mean the world, to put on for your city," said Lemon.
MORE: USC Trojans New Leaders For 5-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington? Big Priority For No. 1 Ranked Class
MORE: USC Trojans Guard Avery Howell To Transfer: Third Trojan To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
MORE: Zachariah Branch Reveals Why He Transferred to Georgia Bulldogs From USC Trojans
The Trojans No.1-ranked recruiting class is filled with local commits: four-star defensive back RJ Sermons, four-star defensive lineman Simote Katoanga, four-star defensive back Brandon Lockhart, four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux, four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, four-star wide receiver Trent Mosley, and more.
“We're going to recruit the most guys we ever have. I've never been a part of what we're about to do - when it comes to how many guys we're going to take," Bowden said. "We're going to be really, really aggressive in high school and the emphasis is going to make sure these kids we're going to bring in want to be here for the right reasons and want to start building that culture before they even step foot on campus."
“We’re as aggressive as anyone. We might even be the most aggressive. Our aspirations for what we’re going to do in NIL are as high as anyone in the country and I hope people know it," Bowden continued.
Riley, Bowden, and the Trojans staff are not done recruiting the state of California either. USC is heavily involved in the recruitments of five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, five-star athlete Brandon Arrington, five-star tight end Mark Bowman, five-star defensive lineman Richard Wesley four-star safety Davon Benjamin, and they are also trying to flip five-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene from the Oregon Ducks.
Safe to say, the Trojans have a real chance of signing the No. 1 recruiting class in the country while also keeping the top California talent home.