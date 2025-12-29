Rams vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 17 (Rams Primed to Bounce Back)
Monday Night Football in Week 17 features a major NFC battle between the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons.
The Falcons have been playing spoiler in the NFC playoff picture as of late, knocking off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15, but they are officially out of playoff contention heading into this primetime matchup.
Meanwhile, the Rams fell out of the No. 1 spot in the NFC and are looking to get back into the top spot in the NFC West with just two weeks left in the regular season. A loss to Seattle in Week 16 has certainly hurt the Rams’ outlook in the NFC, even though they clinched a playoff spot multiple weeks ago.
Oddsmakers have MVP favorite Matthew Stafford and company set as massive favorites in this game, but can they cover against an Atlanta team that has been frisky as an underdog in 2025?
Rams vs. Falcons Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rams -8.5 (-105)
- Falcons +8.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Rams: -455
- Falcons: +350
Total
- 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
There hasn’t been a ton of line movement in this game, although the total did tick up to 49.5 after opening at 48.5 earlier in the week.
The Rams are coming off a brutal overtime loss, but they’re 10-3 against the spread when favored this season. Atlanta has been great as an underdog 5-1-1 against the spread, but can it keep pace with this potent L.A. offense?
Oddsmakers aren’t buying it with the Rams favored by more than a touchdown.
Rams vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, where he bets on every game, every week:
The Falcons have won their last two games, but we saw what happened to them two weeks ago when they took on one of the NFL's elite. They lost 37-9 to the Seattle Seahawks. Now they have to host the Los Angeles Rams, who are just as good as the Seahawks and may be even better suited to take advantage of the Falcons' shortcomings.
The Rams' biggest weakness was their special teams, which cost them more than one win this season, but they may improve in that area now that they've moved on from their special teams coordinator, Chase Blackburn. The Rams are in a big bounce-back spot, and I think they will overwhelm a Falcons team that's already looking toward the offseason.
This is a major step up in class for a Falcons team that technically has nothing to play for, as it has long been eliminated from the playoffs.
Meanwhile, the Rams need this game after they fell to the No. 6 spot in the NFC when they lost to the Seahawks in Week 16. Stafford and company should be able to get what they want against a Falcons team that is just 16th in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense.
Plus, Kirk Cousins has looked good against inferior competition, but I’m not sold that the veteran will hold up against a Rams pass rush that is one of the better ones in the NFL.
Final Score Prediction: Rams 30, Falcons 20
