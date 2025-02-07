Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson On Drake London: 'Dude is Different'
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London had a career year in his third season in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons. Leading up to Super Bowl LIX, Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson said the former USC Trojans receiver's name when asked who is the most "bad*ss" player he is has ever played with.
"I'm going to say Drake London. He's the nicest guy outside of the field, nicest guy ever. But if you ever see a guy actually want to destroy somebody on the field no matter who's lined up in front of him, no matter who he's going up against. Like, the dude is different," said Robinson.
London and Robinson join tight end Kyle Pitts on an Atlanta Falcons offense that has no shortage of weapons at the skill positions.
During the 2024 regular season, London hauled in 100 receptions for 1,271 yards with nine receiving touchdowns. Robinson rushed for 1456 yards and 14 touchdowns, adding another 431 receiving yards on 61 receptions.
"It makes me just want to go in, absolutely destroy everybody that's in front of me because having him and seeing what he can do is pretty special," said Robinson. "So, I think he's the most bad*ss player."
London quickly established a strong connection with Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins before he was benched in favor of rookie passer Michael Penix Jr., the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Despite the quarterback controversy in Atlanta, the future looks bright for London and Penix Jr. The rookie quarterback started the final three games of the season for the Falcons, and London totaled 22 receptions for 359 yards and two touchdowns in the three games with Penix Jr. at quarterback.
Like Robinson, many hold London in high regard compared to the rest of the receivers in the NFL. However, the former Trojan was also snubbed by the Pro Bowl, not making the NFC team as a starter or as an alternate.
The NFC wide receivers who received invitations to the Pro Bowl include Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson, Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown, Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, and Washington Commanders' Terry McLaurin. Jefferson and Brown are joined by Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase on the NFL All-Pro Team.
The wide receiver alternates for the Pro Bowl on the NFC side consist of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans, Seattle Seahawks Jaxon Smith-Njigba, New York Giants' Malik Nabers, and Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown.
