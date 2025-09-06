USC Trojans Pick Which State Produces the Best Football Players, Recruits
The Big Ten’s media team put the spotlight on the USC Trojans this week with a question for several players: which state produces the best football players? The lighthearted video quickly made the rounds online, giving fans a chance to hear their team’s stars rep their home states and spark the age-old debate about where the nation’s best talent comes from.
And the answer definitely reflects Lincoln Riley's recruiting style.
The responses showed just how competitive the topic can be. A few Trojans proudly backed California as the nation’s top football hotbed, while others gave the nod to Texas or Florida. Those three states have long been considered the cornerstones of elite recruiting, and the video highlighted just how strong those rivalries remain, even in a casual setting.
California Remains the Top Talent Pipeline for USC Trojans
For USC, the question carried more weight than just friendly banter. California has long been considered one of the premier pipelines for elite talent, and the Trojans have made a point of keeping homegrown players in-state. With a move to the Big Ten and heightened national competition for recruits, USC continues to double down on California as the foundation of its roster.
That commitment has shown up in a big way on the recruiting trail. The Trojans currently hold one of the top 2026 recruiting classes in the nation, stacking up against Georgia for the No. 1 spot. While Lincoln Riley and his staff have built a national footprint, landing blue-chip talent from Texas, Ohio, and New Jersey, the heart of the class still lies in California.
Mark Bowman Leads USC’s Homegrown Recruiting Effort
Five-star tight end Mark Bowman headlines the group. Bowman chose USC despite heavy interest from SEC powerhouses and is considered one of the crown jewels of the 2026 cycle. Alongside him are several four-star prospects from the Golden State, including wide receiver Brandon Lockhart and linebacker Shaun Scott, all of whom represent USC’s effort to re-establish dominance in its own backyard.
In total, USC has secured commitments from 22 blue-chip recruits in the 2026 class. That figure places the Trojans just behind Georgia’s 24 and ahead of other powerhouse programs such as Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and Miami. On3 currently ranks USC as the No. 1 class in the country, with Georgia sitting at No. 2.
The significance of that ranking goes beyond bragging rights. Since Riley took over in 2022, USC has been chasing the top programs in the sport on the recruiting trail, often falling short of cracking the national top 10. The 2026 class could mark a turning point, signaling that USC is finally competing toe-to-toe with programs like Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State for elite prospects.
The Big Ten video may have been a fun social moment, but it also underscored an important reality for the Trojans. Whether players claim California, Texas, Florida, or another state as the true king of football, USC needs to keep winning battles for top talent in each. And right now, the Trojans’ strongest statement is in California, where they’re making sure the best players stay home.