USC Trojans Targeting Pair of Elite Safety Recruits From SEC Territory
Oak Mountain (Ala.) four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey has seen his recruitment skyrocket over the past several months.
The No. 275 overall prospect and No. 24 safety, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings in the 2027 recruiting cycle picked up a scholarship offer from the USC Trojans on April 3. Other notable offers Aparicio-Bailey has picked up since then include LSU, Alabama, Texas, Oregon, Tennessee and Clemson.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back was a standout during 7v7 tournaments in the spring and summer. Aparicio-Bailey showcased his versatility in the secondary, playing both cornerback and safety.
USC has made a strong impression on Aparicio-Bailey heading into his junior season. He has already visited campus twice.
Southern California is flooded with elite defensive back prospects in next year’s cycle, but the Trojans have not limited themselves to recruits in their backyard.
USC is also in pursuit of another safety from the south in New Iberia (La.) Catholic four-star Karon Eugene. Defensive line coach Eric Henderson and cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed, two Louisiana natives, are both involved in his recruitment.
Eugene made a trip out west in the spring and picked up an offer from the Trojans in May. LSU is pushing to keep the talented safety from leaving the Boot, but USC is making a move for the No. 10 rated safety in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
With Henderson and Reed on the staff, USC is working to establish a recruiting footprint in Louisiana. They landed Edna Karr (La.) five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart in the 2025 cycle and hold a commitment from Opelousas Catholic (La.) four-star receiver Roderick Tezeno in the 2026 cycle.
In addition to Eugene, the Trojans are in pursuit of a few other blue-chip prospects from Louisiana in the 2027 cycle. Evangel Christian (La.) four-star quarterback Peyton Houston is a high priority target. Houston is the only signal-caller USC coach Lincoln Riley has offered in the 2027 class.
The Trojans landed a commitment from DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, a childhood friend of Houston earlier this month. Houston made a trip to USC in the spring and returned in June for a private workout with the coaching staff.
Houston does not plan on announcing his decision until midway through his junior season, but the Trojans have emerged this summer as the heavy favorites.
Five-star EDGE Zyron Forstall is from Louisiana but transferred to IMG Academy (La.) this summer. Forstall visited USC in the spring and summer and has shown a considerable amount of interest in the Trojans. The No. 3 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings has a strong relationship with Henderson.
USC does not have a commitment in 2027 cycle, but that could quickly change in the fall when they start hosting recruits on campus again.