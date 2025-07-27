All Trojans

USC Trojans Targeting Pair of Elite Safety Recruits From SEC Territory

Southern California is flooded with elite defensive backs in the 2027 cycle, but the USC Trojans have also targeted a pair of elite safeties from the south in Oak Mountain (Ala.) four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey and New Iberia (La.) four-star safety Karon Eugene.

Kendell Hollowell

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during a time out against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during a time out against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oak Mountain (Ala.) four-star safety Jayden Aparicio-Bailey has seen his recruitment skyrocket over the past several months. 

The No. 275 overall prospect and No. 24 safety, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings in the 2027 recruiting cycle picked up a scholarship offer from the USC Trojans on April 3. Other notable offers Aparicio-Bailey has picked up since then include LSU, Alabama, Texas, Oregon, Tennessee and Clemson. 

USC Trojans Targeting a Pair of Elite Safeties From the South
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during a time out against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back was a standout during 7v7 tournaments in the spring and summer. Aparicio-Bailey showcased his versatility in the secondary, playing both cornerback and safety. 

USC has made a strong impression on Aparicio-Bailey heading into his junior season. He has already visited campus twice. 

Southern California is flooded with elite defensive back prospects in next year’s cycle, but the Trojans have not limited themselves to recruits in their backyard. 

MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Addresses Criticism, Accuracy At NFL Training Camp

MORE: USC Trojans Receive Shocking Preseason Poll Ranking

MORE: Big Ten Media Days' Biggest Winners, Losers: Lincoln Riley, Curt Cignetti, Matt Rhule

MORE: USC Trojans Receiver Makai Lemon Teases More 'Explosive' Offense With Jayden Maiava

USC is also in pursuit of another safety from the south in New Iberia (La.) Catholic four-star Karon Eugene. Defensive line coach Eric Henderson and cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed, two Louisiana natives, are both involved in his recruitment. 

Eugene made a trip out west in the spring and picked up an offer from the Trojans in May. LSU is pushing to keep the talented safety from leaving the Boot, but USC is making a move for the No. 10 rated safety in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. 

With Henderson and Reed on the staff, USC is working to establish a recruiting footprint in Louisiana. They landed Edna Karr (La.) five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart in the 2025 cycle and hold a commitment from Opelousas Catholic (La.) four-star receiver Roderick Tezeno in the 2026 cycle. 

USC Trojans Targeting a Pair of Elite Safeties From the South
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In addition to Eugene, the Trojans are in pursuit of a few other blue-chip prospects from Louisiana in the 2027 cycle. Evangel Christian (La.) four-star quarterback Peyton Houston is a high priority target. Houston is the only signal-caller USC coach Lincoln Riley has offered in the 2027 class. 

The Trojans landed a commitment from DeSoto (Texas) four-star receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, a childhood friend of Houston earlier this month. Houston made a trip to USC in the spring and returned in June for a private workout with the coaching staff. 

Houston does not plan on announcing his decision until midway through his junior season, but the Trojans have emerged this summer as the heavy favorites. 

USC Trojans Targeting a Pair of Elite Safeties From the South
Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Five-star EDGE Zyron Forstall is from Louisiana but transferred to IMG Academy (La.) this summer. Forstall visited USC in the spring and summer and has shown a considerable amount of interest in the Trojans. The No. 3 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings has a strong relationship with Henderson. 

USC does not have a commitment in 2027 cycle, but that could quickly change in the fall when they start hosting recruits on campus again.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

Home/Football