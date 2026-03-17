USC Targeting New Recruits After Landing Five-Star Honor Fa’alave-Johnson

USC landed a massive commitment over the weekend from San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson.

The two-way star will be one of the prized recruits of the Trojans 2027 recruiting class, but with one major target coming off the board, who are some other priority recruits for USC?

Top Offensive Prospects

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches warm ups prior to a game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

USC has been relentless in their pursuit of flipping Servite (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle and Oregon commit Drew Fielder. He’s already attended two spring practices this month and has strong family ties to the university. The Trojans are pursuing another Trinity League offensive lineman in Orange Lutheran (Calif.) four-star interior offensive lineman Lucas Rhoa.

Cherry Creek (Colo.) four-star offensive line recruit Jackson Roper visited USC for the time this month and has a great relationship with offensive line coach Zach Hanson. Roper is also close friends with freshman offensive lineman Kannon Smith and Breck Kolojay, two Colorado natives. James Campbell (Hawaii) four-star offensive tackle Isaiah Bertola is a player to keep an eye out for.

IMG Academy (Fla.) four-stars Eric McFarland and Osani Gayles and Arbor View (Nev.) four-star Damani Warren are top targets at receiver. All three were on campus earlier this year and have locked in official visits. USC already holds commitments from a pair of local receivers in four-stars Quentin Hale and Eli Woodard.

Additionally, an offer from the Trojans caught the attention of Westlake (Calif.) four-star tight end Charles Davis. He visited campus during the teams first spring practice and USC is building momentum. JSerra (Calif.) three-star tight end Jace Cannon visited the first week of practice.

Top Defensive Targets

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Trojans are beginning to build some momentum on the defensive line in recruiting. Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star Alifeleti Tuihalamaka was in-attendance for USC’s spring practice in the Coliseum on March 7.

According to On3’s Scott Schrader, the Trojans made a really strong impression on Greenwich Country Day (Conn.) four-star edge and top 50 recruit Mekai Brown during his visit this past Friday. Last cycle, USC signed five-star edge Luke Wafle from New Jersey. Can the program land another highly touted pass rusher from the East Coast?

Pacifica (Calif.) three-star linebacker Isaiah Phelps and St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer have both made their way to USC this spring and are two local prospects to monitor at the position.

Out of state, Mililani (Hawaii) four-star linebacker and top 100 recruit Toa Satele is a high priority target. Vigor (Ala.) four-star linebacker and top 100 recruit Isaac McNeil visited campus this past Friday as the Trojans try to pull him out of SEC country.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All signs put to Southern Cal landing Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Danny Lang, who is set to announce his commitment on Saturday, March 21. Lang lives close to USC and was on campus four times in a one-week span, including most recently on March 11, where the staff rolled out the red carpet for him inside the Coliseum.

Lang’s former teammate, four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington, was the first commit of the 2027 class. The Southern California native will play his senior season at IMG Academy.

Once considered the favorites for Damien (Calif.) four-star safety Gavin Williams and Gardena (Calif.) Serra four-star cornerback Duvay Williams, the Trojans have some serious competition this spring. St. John Bosco four-star cornerback Jailen Hill is another defensive back that is high on the priority list.

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