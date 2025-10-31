USC Trojans' Three Keys To Victory For Bounce-Back Win Over Nebraska
The No. 23 USC Trojans are through with both bye weeks, and enter their five-game stretch starting with a road contest at Nebraska in week 10.
The last time USC was on the gridiron they suffered their second loss over No. 12 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Now, back in the Big Ten competition, USC has a chance to cement themselves as Big Ten title and College Football Playoff contenders over the next five matchups.
Entering a high stakes matchup, with both USC and Nebraska as two-loss teams, the need to pull out a win is crucial. If USC can stay consistent on both sides of the ball, effectively stop the run and score early, the Trojans can pull off another road, and conference, win.
1. Be Consistent On Both Sides Of The Ball
USC has benefitted from efficient play on both sides of the ball, but against the Fighting Irish, USC lacked a balance.
When looking at the Trojans season so far, who lead the nation in offensive yards per game with 530, they have been nothing short of impressive on offense. Especially against a physical defense like the Cornhuskers, executing a well-balanced and efficient attack will be key to USC’s push to earn a road win.
As for the defense, the Trojans have proved they can both stop the run and pressure the quarterback to breakdown offensive production. Most notably against the Michigan Wolverines, when USC upset the Wolverines 31-13 in Los Angeles.
The Trojans defense held the Wolverines to just 109 rushing yards, their lowest of the season, and 20 passing yards from Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood to 207.
Since quarterback Jayden Maiava has taken the reins as USC’s starting quarterback, the leadership and talent, surrounded by wide receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, has helped coach Lincoln Riley’s offense flourish.
Riley commented on what Maiava brings to the Trojans program, highlighting what he does every time he steps onto the field.
"Every time the guy's touched the field for us as a USC Trojan we've had a chance to win the game. He always gives us a chance to win. That's one of the things I really love about him as a player. And again, he's just continuing to improve as time goes on," Riley said on Trojans Live.
2. Stop The Run
The Trojans were weak in one area in their week 8 loss — stopping the run. Now heading into another road contest, USC faces another talented running back in Nebraska tailback Emmett Johnson.
Johnson, the junior running back from Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been one of the Cornhuskers' secret weapons on offense. Through eight games, Johnson has rushed for 837 yards on 146 carries and nine touchdowns.
Defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn spoke to the media following Wednesday’s practice, and when asked about what stands out about Johnson, his answer delivered what USC needs to focus on come game time.
"Tackling in space is going to be huge this week. Even if it's a six-yard gain, he's breaking four or five tackles. It seems like (he) will hold on to the ball a little bit longer," Lynn said after Wednesday's practice.
With another chance to stop the run, the Trojans defense will be a huge factor into a competitive performance.
Wear Out Nebraska Defense Early
For USC’s loaded offensive unit paired with a strong and physical Nebraska defense, the need to score when USC has the ball will be vital to taking off early.
The week 10 matchup holds a lot of notable elements that gets the Cornhuskers excited to host a ranked opponent – coach Matt Rhule’s contract extension, blackout uniform and an all black stadium design.
What Nebraska does hold is a wild record against ranked opponents, with the Cornhuskers on a 28-game losing streak against top 25 teams, with their last ranked win coming from 2016 over No. 22 Oregon. USC coming into town gives Nebraska another chance to change that narrative.
The Nebraska defense has been exceptional through eight games, especially when stopping the run against their opponents. The Cornhuskers rank second in the Big Ten with rushing yards allowed with 127, right behind the No. 6 Oregon Ducks who average 124.
If Maiava and the USC offense can run a strong attack from their pass and run games, they can wear down the Nebraska defense early and take advantage of an early run.