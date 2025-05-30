USC Trojans Trending For California Blue-Chip Recruits: Duvay Williams, Danny Lang
The USC Trojans could be closing in on their first commitment in the 2027 recruiting cycle.
Junipero Serra (Calif.) five-star cornerback Duvay Williams and Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Danny Lang have both received crystal ball predictions from 247Sports to land with USC.
While the Trojans continue to build their 2026 recruiting class, they have made Williams feel like a high priority target. Several programs are involved in the mix, including Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M, Michigan but it’s his hometown school that have emerged as the favorites.
The local prospect has been on campus at least six times over the last year and has built a strong relationship with cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed, who is quickly establishing himself as a phenomenal recruiter. USC has visited Williams multiples times at his school, including one earlier this month where Reed and defensive line coach Eric Henderson watched an entire practice and talked to him afterwards.
Williams comes from the same high school that has produced some recent USC greats like receivers Robert Woods and Marquise Lee and cornerback Adoree Jackson. Woods and Jackson were also five-star recruits. Williams could usher in the next generation of blue-chip recruits to come from the local high school that is located less than 15 miles from campus.
The 6-foot-1 defensive back has tremendous length and a receiver background that translates to superb ball skills and natural coverage instincts.
MORE: USC Trojans Could Face More SEC Teams If Brian Kelly Gets His Way
MORE: What Big Ten Coaches Said About Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans
MORE: USC Trojans Elite 2026 Recruiting Class: Highest Rated Commits
Lang is an incredibly versatile defensive back that can play either cornerback, nickel or safety at the next level. He has an incredibly active motor and nose for the football. Lang was a standout as a sophomore playing for Mater Dei, a national powerhouse that is flooded with Division 1 talent.
Lang was at USC for Junior Day in February and attended a spring practice, as was his four-star teammate, four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington. The Trojans are also in pursuit of four-star interior offensive lineman Lex Mailangi in the 2027 cycle.
The Trojans have successfully restored its recruiting pipeline with Mater Dei in the 2026 cycle, holding two commitments from four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and four-star EDGE Shaun Scott and are building momentum for five-star tight end Mark Bowman with official visit season here.
USC is set to have a very busy month of June, hosting an impressive list of recruits for official visits. They currently hold 26 commitments, 16 of which come from the Golden State and boast the No. 1 recruiting class according to 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN.
At the same time, the Trojans will be pushing to kickstart its 2027 recruiting class and it all starts in Southern California. Former USC coach Pete Carroll built a dynasty in the early 2000s stacking multiple recruiting classes with blue-chip prospects from the Golden State and general manger Chad Bowden is following the same exact blueprint.