USC Trojans vs. Washington Huskies 3 Instant Takeaways: Will USC Finish with Losing Record?
The USC Trojans has dropped their fourth Big Ten road game as the Washington Huskies outlast the Trojans 26-21 in Seattle. With three games left in the season, there is a chance that USC finishes the season with more losses than wins.
1. USC play calling holds team back in first half
USC running back Woody Marks had 17 yards on the ground in the first half vs. the Huskies. It's amazing how quick Riley is to abandon the run game early in games. Unlike last week in the win over Rutgers, the Trojans were not finding much success at all on offense in the first half. USC only managed to put up a paltry seven points in the opening half as USC quarterback Miller Moss threw two first half interceptions. The Trojans missed out on points during their first three drives of the game which included a three and out, a pick, and a missed 52-yard field goal attempt. If USC expects to win big games, they can't come out flat on offense like they did vs. Washington.
2. Woody Marks is the engine for the USC offense
Another day, another 100-yard game from USC running back Woody Marks. It was one his best games of the season as he ran for 123 yards, including over 100 in the second half as he nearly carried the Trojans to victory. The 126 yards is his second highest total of the season. He also added a touchdown on the ground as well as seven catches for 26 yards through the air. Marks continues to impress this season despite the offensive unit struggling as a whole. The graduate transfer running back has already eclipsed a career-high in yards and is on pace to break his career high in touchdowns. As it currently stands, the Trojans' running back is on pace to break 1,000 yards this season as he sits with 755 yards and eight touchdowns.
3. Can the Trojans finish above .500?
With three games left to go, and the Trojans not quite bowl eligible with a 4-5 record, it begs the question: Can USC win two of their next three games to become eligible for a bowl? The Trojans will line it up in two weeks vs. Nebraska, followed up by UCLA and Notre Dame. With USC trending downwards, the matchup vs. the Cornhuskers will be a telling one. If the Trojans drop the game vs. Nebraska, USC could find themselves in real danger of finishing with a losing record.
MORE: USC Trojans Upset By Washington Huskies: 'Unacceptable' Says Lincoln Riley
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Defends USC After Washington Loss: Close To 'Frickin’ Unbelievable'
MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting: Five-Star Julian Lewis Setting High School Records, Potential Flip?
MORE: USC Trojans Battling Notre Dame for Top-100 Linebacker Recruit Madden Faraimo
MORE: Stefon Diggs Injury: Houston Texans' Receiver Robert Woods Increased Role?
MORE: USC Trojans Losing QB Commit Julian Lewis To Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes?
MORE: Houston Texans' Calen Bullock vs. New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Rookie Of The Year Case?
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Takes Blame for Commanders Loss: 'We Will Play Better'
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Addresses Controversial Decision to Close Practices from Media