USC Trojans Running Back Woody Marks vs. Washington Huskies Defense Preview
The USC Trojans have as rich of a running back history as any program in college football. Reggie Bush, LenDale White, Marcus Allen, and OJ Simpson are just a few of the prominent ball carriers to grace the Trojan backfield. When thinking about those to follow, it’s been incredibly difficult to replicate that type of production consistently. This season, Mississippi State transfer running back Woody Marks has emerged as one of the premier backs in the country.
Marks had success in the Southeastern Conference before making the journey to Los Angeles. In four years as a Bulldog, Marks amassed nearly 2,000 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns, as well as over 1,000 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. So, the smooth transition shouldn’t come as a shock. However, Marks has already surpassed his career-best rushing total this season. He hasn’t been a Trojan for long, but he’s also emerged as a team leader.
"Just living up to the standard . . . just be some hungry people out there, just be free and play the game how it's supposed to be played, play the game how USC is supposed to play," said Marks about the mentality of the team.
During the eight games of the 2024 season, Marks has totaled 755 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns on 5.7 yards per carry. He’s also been a valuable asset in the passing game, with 30 receptions for 234 receiving yards. On just 133 attempts, Marks ranks fifth in the Big Ten Conference in rushing yards. Marks is garnering serious NFL consideration for his string of on-field dominance.
The USC Trojans face off against the Washington Huskies this week, and Marks will once again have an opportunity to build on his career-best numbers. The Huskies rank No. 72 in rushing defense in the nation, allowing 148.9 yards per game and 4.12 yards per attempt. While the Huskies have done a spotty job at best stopping the run, they’ve been overachievers when it comes to keeping opponents out of the end zone.
The Huskies' defense only allows 18.75 points per game, which is No. 23 in all of college football. They’ve only allowed 16 total touchdowns, which averages out to two per game this season. The USC Trojans will have their hands full finding pay dirt, but a steady diet of touches for Marks will be key to the team's success in this game.
Marks is already on the right path, but with four regular season games remaining, if he continues on this pace, he can etch his name amongst the best single-season efforts in program history and secure his NFL Draft status.
