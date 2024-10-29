All Trojans

USC Trojans Running Back Woody Marks vs. Washington Huskies Defense Preview

The USC Trojans have as rich of a running back history as any program in college football. Transfer running back Woody Marks is having a career-best season and ranks fifth in the Big Ten in rushing. Can Marks exploit a below-average Washington Huskies run defense?

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans have as rich of a running back history as any program in college football. Reggie Bush, LenDale White, Marcus Allen, and OJ Simpson are just a few of the prominent ball carriers to grace the Trojan backfield. When thinking about those to follow, it’s been incredibly difficult to replicate that type of production consistently. This season, Mississippi State transfer running back Woody Marks has emerged as one of the premier backs in the country.

Marks had success in the Southeastern Conference before making the journey to Los Angeles. In four years as a Bulldog, Marks amassed nearly 2,000 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns, as well as over 1,000 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. So, the smooth transition shouldn’t come as a shock. However, Marks has already surpassed his career-best rushing total this season. He hasn’t been a Trojan for long, but he’s also emerged as a team leader.

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) runs the ball for a first down before he is stopped by Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaylen Reed (1) and cornerback Zion Tracy (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Just living up to the standard . . . just be some hungry people out there, just be free and play the game how it's supposed to be played, play the game how USC is supposed to play," said Marks about the mentality of the team.

During the eight games of the 2024 season, Marks has totaled 755 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns on 5.7 yards per carry. He’s also been a valuable asset in the passing game, with 30 receptions for 234 receiving yards. On just 133 attempts, Marks ranks fifth in the Big Ten Conference in rushing yards. Marks is garnering serious NFL consideration for his string of on-field dominance. 

The USC Trojans face off against the Washington Huskies this week, and Marks will once again have an opportunity to build on his career-best numbers. The Huskies rank No. 72 in rushing defense in the nation, allowing 148.9 yards per game and 4.12 yards per attempt. While the Huskies have done a spotty job at best stopping the run, they’ve been overachievers when it comes to keeping opponents out of the end zone. 

Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) runs while defended by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Huskies' defense only allows 18.75 points per game, which is No. 23 in all of college football. They’ve only allowed 16 total touchdowns, which averages out to two per game this season. The USC Trojans will have their hands full finding pay dirt, but a steady diet of touches for Marks will be key to the team's success in this game. 

Marks is already on the right path, but with four regular season games remaining, if he continues on this pace, he can etch his name amongst the best single-season efforts in program history and secure his NFL Draft status. 

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. Kyron is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and contributes to Oregon Ducks on SI. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football. In 2022, Samuels was inducted into the Fairhope Athletic Hall of Fame. Post-playing career, Samuels has become a credentialed sports media member covering the NFL, UFL, USFL, & college football. The NFL Combine, Reese’s Senior Bowl, & East-West Shrine Bowl are amongst the events Kyron has covered. As a guest and host, Samuels has been featured on ESPNRadio, FoxSportsRadio, & IHeartRadio. Outside of sports media, Samuels works as a scouting consultant and has experience coaching at the collegiate level.

