USC Trojans' Record Prediction: Can USC Beat Nebraska, Notre Dame?

The USC Trojans sit at a 4-4 record with four games left in the season. Despite a rough first half of the regular season, the Trojans still can finish with eight wins, if they win out.

Gabriel Duarte

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) attempts to catch the ball against Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Robert Longerbeam (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans have four games left on their schedule and are currently sitting with a 4-4 record. USC will have to travel on the road twice, including their crosstown rivalry matchup vs. UCLA. The Trojans will also host two games as well with Notre Dame coming to town on Nov. 30.

1. Week 10: at Washington

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Duce Robinson (2) celebrates his touchdown with tight end Walker Lyons (85) during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Trojans head to Washington for the first time in the USC coach Lincoln Riley's tenure. USC played the Huskies last season, and they nearly pulled off the upset, falling 52-42 to the eventual national title runner-ups. Washington doesn't look like the same program as last year as the Huskies have a new coaching staff. Washington also sits with a 4-4, however USC looked like a different team last week in their 42-20 win over Rutgers. They looked more established on offense and seem to have found more confidence on the defensive side of the ball after enduring through a three game losing streak

Prediction: USC defeats Washington in Seattle for the first time since 2016.

2. Week 12: vs. Nebraska

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) reacts after a play in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

It will be the Nebraska Cornhuskers' first trip to Los Angeles since 2006. Nebraska is led by freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola and the Huskers sit with a 5-3 record with losses to three ranked teams in Ohio State, Indiana, and Illinois. USC tends to play better at home and have beaten a similar Big Ten opponent in Wisconsin at the Coliseum earlier in the season. If USC picks up the big win on the road vs. Washington, the momentum should swing in favor of the Trojans.

Prediction: USC moves to 6-4 with win and head into a huge matchup at home

3. Week 13: at UCLA

Oct 19, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) celebrates with Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) after scoring first half touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

USC's final stretch consists of two games vs. their biggest rivals in the UCLA Bruins and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Bruins have had recent success vs. the Trojans. In fact, UCLA has beaten USC in the last two of three games played despite the Trojans having Heisman winning quarterback Caleb Williams on the team for the past two seasons. It's a meaningful game for USC as the Bruins currently own the Victory Bell, but the difference from the Trojans in past years to this year is their defense. The new defensive coaching staff for the Trojans has been stellar, relatively speaking. UCLA doesn't posses anything on offense that the Trojans haven't seen.

Prediction: USC takes back the Victory Bell in a decisive win over the Bruins.

4. Week 14: vs. Notre Dame

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If all goes to plan for the Trojans, the Men of Troy should be rolling into senior night 7-4 with a big rivalry game vs. the Fighting Irish. This will undoubtedly be the toughest game remaining on the schedule for USC, but it may be to tall of a task to ask the Trojans to knock off Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish's quarterback Riley Leonard and the Notre Dame offense have found their stride since an early season loss to Northern Illinois.

Prediction: Notre Dame defeats the Trojans to move to 11-1 and earn a berth into the CFP.

 

Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

