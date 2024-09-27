USC Trojans Wide Receiver Zachariah Branch Named to Witten Award Watch List
USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch has been recognized as a great player and a great person off the field. Branch was named to the 2024 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch List.
He is one of 52 FBS college football players across the country who were announced as the nominees for the 2024 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year. The award is given to a player who “has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity, and sportsmanship both on and off the field," per the JW82 website.
Jason Witten played in the NFL for 16 years, spending a majority of his time with the Dallas Cowboys. In his career, he won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2012.
Branch’s display of excellence both in between the lines on the field and helping those around him off the field stands out. It is a great thing to see someone such as Branch and all other 51 players being recognized for their work.
Branch’s Work in the Community
In 2023, Zachariah Branch and his brother Zion started a non-profit organization called the “Branch Out Foundation," which aims to support youth initiatives such as homelessness, after-school programs, health, and wellness as well as other charitable causes, per their website.
Not only does Branch help serve his community in his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada, he has also been serving his new home in Los Angeles, California.
In addition to the “Branch Out Foundation," Zachariah Branch has also volunteered for local Los Angeles charity “Midnight Mission” and a Los Angeles boys and girls club called “Challengers and Wilmington Boys and Girls Club," according to USCTrojans.com.
Branch’s On-Field Play
USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch has 14 catches for 173 yards so far this season for the Trojans. The sophomore out of Las Vegas, Nevada, has shown flashes of being one of the most explosive players in college football. Branch has been returning kicks and punts this season.
In his freshman season, Branch racked up 320 receiving yards on 31 receptions and two touchdowns. While returning kicks and punts, Branch tallied 841 total return yards and two more touchdowns. He was named First-team All Pac-12 and First-team All-American and was a winner of the Jet Award for being the top return specialist in the land.
USC is off to a 2-1 start in the 2024 season. The Trojans have a loaded wide receiver room led by Zachariah Branch, Kyron Hudson, and Ja'Kobi Lane. These three along with quarterback Miller Moss give the Trojans offense a high ceiling.
