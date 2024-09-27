USC Trojans Wide Receiver Zachariah Branch Named to Witten Award Watch List

All Trojans

USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch has been named to the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch List. The Witten Award is the college football award for a player who displays leadership on and off the field. 

Cory Pappas

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) catches a kickoff against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch has been recognized as a great player and a great person off the field. Branch was named to the 2024 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Watch List.

He is one of 52 FBS college football players across the country who were announced as the nominees for the 2024 Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year. The award is given to a player who “has demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity, and sportsmanship both on and off the field," per the JW82 website.

Jason Witten played in the NFL for 16 years, spending a majority of his time with the Dallas Cowboys. In his career, he won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2012.

Branch’s display of excellence both in between the lines on the field and helping those around him off the field stands out. It is a great thing to see someone such as Branch and all other 51 players being recognized for their work.

Branch’s Work in the Community

In 2023, Zachariah Branch and his brother Zion started a non-profit organization called the “Branch Out Foundation," which aims to support youth initiatives such as homelessness, after-school programs, health, and wellness as well as other charitable causes, per their website. 

Not only does Branch help serve his community in his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada, he has also been serving his new home in Los Angeles, California.

In addition to the “Branch Out Foundation," Zachariah Branch has also volunteered for local Los Angeles charity “Midnight Mission” and a Los Angeles boys and girls club called “Challengers and Wilmington Boys and Girls Club," according to USCTrojans.com.

Branch’s On-Field Play

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs the ball against Utah State Ag
Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs the ball against Utah State Aggies linebacker Jon Ross Maye (1) during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch has 14 catches for 173 yards so far this season for the Trojans. The sophomore out of Las Vegas, Nevada, has shown flashes of being one of the most explosive players in college football. Branch has been returning kicks and punts this season

In his freshman season, Branch racked up 320 receiving yards on 31 receptions and two touchdowns. While returning kicks and punts, Branch tallied 841 total return yards and two more touchdowns. He was named First-team All Pac-12 and First-team All-American and was a winner of the Jet Award for being the top return specialist in the land.

USC is off to a 2-1 start in the 2024 season. The Trojans have a loaded wide receiver room led by Zachariah Branch, Kyron Hudson, and Ja'Kobi Lane. These three along with quarterback Miller Moss give the Trojans offense a high ceiling.

Cory Pappas

CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

