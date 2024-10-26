USC Trojans Play Rutgers in Half-Empty Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
The USC Trojans beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Friday night 42-20. The crowd at the Los Angeles Coliseum was sparse on a late Friday night.
The USC Trojans played the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in front of a half-empty stadium late Friday night. It was a busy night in the city of Los Angeles as the Dodgers hosted the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium in World Series Game 1, and the Lakers hosted the Phoenix Suns at crypto.com Arena. This combined with the fact that the Trojans game didn’t kick off until 8 p.m. local time was the perfect storm for thousands of empty red seats.
During the game, USC announced that 63,404 tickets were sold. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum has a capacity of 77,000, but it was by far the smallest crowd for a USC home game this season. One of the loudest moments in the stadium was when it was announced that the Dodgers beat the Yankees on a walk-off grand slam from first baseman Freddie Freeman.
Whatever the case may be for the small crowd, it is a bad look. Especially for a program that prides itself on being one of the most prominent brands in college football. When you play in a city with a lot going on, a 3-4 college football team won’t capture the attention of many.
USC Snaps Losing Skid
The USC Trojans got back on the winning side of things with their win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. USC came into the game as the losers of their last three games. They needed a win, and they got it.
USC improved their record to 4-4 on the season. The Trojans got out to a fast start and took a 21-3 lead late into the second quarter. Rutgers started to chip away and cut the lead to 28-20 in the middle of the third quarter. Trojans fans collectively rolled their eyes and had to think to themselves, “Not again.” It looked all too familiar to the other blown leads this season.
Quarterback Miller Moss wouldn’t let that happen tonight. Right after the Rutgers score, Moss and the Trojans drove down the field. The drive was capped off by a Moss touchdown run to extend the lead. USC added another touchdown and was able to enjoy a comfortable home win.
This is exactly what coach Lincoln Riley and USC needed to get the season on the right track.
