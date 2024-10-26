USC Trojans Play Rutgers in Half-Empty Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum 

All Trojans

The USC Trojans beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights by a final score of 42-20 on Friday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Not many fans were in attendance for the win because of other games in Los Angeles like the Dodgers vs. Yankees in World Series Game 1.

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general overall view as Southern California Trojans players enter the field before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; A general overall view as Southern California Trojans players enter the field before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Friday night 42-20. The crowd at the Los Angeles Coliseum was sparse on a late Friday night. 

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) attempts to catch the ball against Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Robert Longerbeam (7) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans played the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in front of a half-empty stadium late Friday night. It was a busy night in the city of Los Angeles as the Dodgers hosted the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium in World Series Game 1, and the Lakers hosted the Phoenix Suns at crypto.com Arena. This combined with the fact that the Trojans game didn’t kick off until 8 p.m. local time was the perfect storm for thousands of empty red seats.  

During the game, USC announced that 63,404 tickets were sold. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum has a capacity of 77,000, but it was by far the smallest crowd for a USC home game this season. One of the loudest moments in the stadium was when it was announced that the Dodgers beat the Yankees on a walk-off grand slam from first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Whatever the case may be for the small crowd, it is a bad look. Especially for a program that prides itself on being one of the most prominent brands in college football. When you play in a city with a lot going on, a 3-4 college football team won’t capture the attention of many.  

USC Snaps Losing Skid

The USC Trojans got back on the winning side of things with their win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. USC came into the game as the losers of their last three games. They needed a win, and they got it. 

USC improved their record to 4-4 on the season. The Trojans got out to a fast start and took a 21-3 lead late into the second quarter. Rutgers started to chip away and cut the lead to 28-20 in the middle of the third quarter. Trojans fans collectively rolled their eyes and had to think to themselves, “Not again.” It looked all too familiar to the other blown leads this season.

Quarterback Miller Moss wouldn’t let that happen tonight. Right after the Rutgers score, Moss and the Trojans drove down the field. The drive was capped off by a Moss touchdown run to extend the lead. USC added another touchdown and was able to enjoy a comfortable home win. 

This is exactly what coach Lincoln Riley and USC needed to get the season on the right track.

CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

