USC Trojans Running Back Woody Marks Senior Bowl Update, NFL Draft Projection
USC Trojans running back Woody Marks came over from Mississippi State for his final season of eligibility to prove to NFL scouts that he could be a three-down back at the next level, and he did not disappoint. In his lone season with USC, Marks became a bell cow> he carried the ball 198 times for 1,113 yards and nine touchdowns, he added 47 receptions for 321 yards in 11 games. Marks was the Trojans first 1,000-yard rusher since Ronald Jones in 2017.
The Atlanta, GA native always had great hands coming from Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense. Marks caught a pass in 56 consecutive games and finished his career with 261 receptions, the fourth most by a running back in NCAA history. But this past season was about what he could do in between the tackles.
He eclipsed the century mark in six games, something he did only did twice in his four seasons with Bulldogs. One of those performances came against Penn State, the only other running back to go over 100 yards against the Nittany Lions No. 9 ranked run defense in 2024 was Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, who finished second in the Heisman voting. His stock continued to rise throughout the season as his full skillet was on display.
Marks is down in Mobile, AL this week competing in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in a week long event for him to showcase his talents in full pads one last time in front of representatives from all 32 NFL teams. The Trojans running back measured in an exactly 5-10, 215 pounds. In a loaded running back class, Marks projects as a day three pick, which means he is viewed more as a RB2 than a day one starter.
He has been able to showcase what made him a Second Team All-Big 10 selection in 2024. Marks is downhill back that runs with good vision and quickness. He runs good route runner out of the backfield with reliable hands.
Thursday was the last day of practice before the game on Saturday, Feb. 1. Kickoff at Hancock Whitney Stadium is slated for 11:30 a.m. PT and will be broadcast on the NFL Network.
The Senior Bowl offers one of many opportunities for players to boost their stock during the draft process. The annual NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis will take place on Feb. 27- March 3.
To a greater degree than college all-star games, the combine will see every head coach, general manager and front office personnel in-attendance to watch a select number of prospects compete in drills like the 40-yard dash, vertical jump, bench press, three-cone drill and position workouts.
However, the most important ordeals that will take place during the week are the 15-minute interviews players will have with NFL teams and the medical evaluations. Every FBS team will have their Pro Day in either March or early April where coaches and front office personnel will be on campus and have an opportunity to speak with players and their college coaches.
Top 30 visits give NFL teams the chance to bring up to 30 players to their facilities for meetings, interviews and a physical. Those will take place sometime in April.
