Will USC Trojans Jump Into AP Poll Top 10 After Week 4?
The No. 11 USC Trojans did not play a game in week three, but the team can still see movement in the AP Poll because of any action happening around them. However, with so few upsets and ranked matchups over the weekend, USC will most likely stay outside of the top ten.
No. 1 Georgia struggled on the road against an unranked Kentucky. The Bulldogs offense scored 13 points, but they came away with the win because the defense allowed only 12. Despite the narrow victory, Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his team should stay on top after surviving a scare in Lexington, Kentucky.
No. 6 Missouri hosted No. 24 Boston College in the only ranked matchup on Saturday, Sept. 14. Missouri held on to beat BC 27-21. The close victory over a ranked ACC school should keep Missouri in its position at six. The Tigers are one of six SEC schools ranked in the top ten, with No. 2 Texas joining the conference this season.
Below the Trojans, No. 12 Utah struggled with Utah State in a rivalry matchup. The Utes came away with a comeback win, but they were without quarterback Cameron Rising. Out with an injured hand, Rising's return is unclear. Additionally, No. 20 Arizona lost handily to No. 14 Kansas State.
No. 16 LSU came back on the road against South Carolina, surviving an upset. After the Trojans beat the Tigers in week one, each LSU win further strengthens the USC resume.
AP voters ranked the Trojans No. 23 to begin the season, but they moved them up to No. 11 after wins over No. 16 LSU and Utah State. After few surprises in week three, the Trojans do not expect to move much in the week four edition of the AP Poll.
USC is currently the fourth-highest ranked team in its first year after joining the Big Ten, sitting behind No. 3 Ohio State, No. 8 Penn State, and No. 9 Oregon.
On Saturday, Sept. 21, the USC coach Lincoln Riley and his team will travel to Ann Arbor to face No. 17 Michigan in the Big House. Michigan lost to Texas in week two, and they struggled with Arkansas State in week three, only winning by 10 points.
