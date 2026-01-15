Woody Marks’ Breakout Could Be the Texans’ Secret Weapon in the Playoffs

Running back Woody Marks is already making his mark in his rookie season as a key player on the Houston Texans' offense. In front of 67,000 plus “terrible towels” waving on a chilly, brisk night in the Steel City, Marks helped lift the Texans to a 30-6 win over the quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Round.

Mark's career-best performance couldn’t have come at a better time for the Texans, as he finished the road playoff win with 19 carries for 112 yards and one touchdown.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) scores a touchdown during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Marks’ touchdown came late in the fourth quarter with the Texans up 17-6, which helped seal another impressive playoff win for coach DeMeco Ryans and Houston for the third consecutive season. The talent that the former USC Trojans star Marks put on display in Monday night's playoff win can be attributed to what has been a football-playing career of continued development.

How Woody Marks Thrived Under USC Coach Lincoln Riley

Sep 21, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; USC Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) rushes in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

As the No. 116 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Texans, the former USC star running back came into the NFL as an underrated prospect. The development that he possessed under USC coach Lincoln Riley, however, looks to be paying off as Marks is on the verge of joining a proud list of former Trojans running backs to have success in the NFL.

In addition to his breakout playoff performance against the Steelers on Monday night, Marks recorded 196 carries for 703 yards and two touchdowns with the Texans during the regular season.

In 2024, Marks transferred to USC, following four productive seasons with the Mississippi State Bulldogs from 2020 to 2023. Marks thrived as part of coach Riley’s offense with the Trojans in his one season, as he led USC rushing for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns on 198 carries.

Marks also showed his skills in the receiving game, recording 47 receptions for 321 yards for the Trojans. The skills he developed in his one season playing under Riley will only continue to improve throughout his NFL career with Houston

How Marks Can Contribute To a Texans Playoff Run

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) runs during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Marks has been a crucial piece of the Texans' running back group alongside Nick Chubb. With a talented offense led by quarterback C.J. Stroud and top offensive weapons, including wide receivers Nico Collins and Christian Kirk, to name a few, many believe that the Texans could make a run to the Super Bowl.

With Marks continuing to put on impressive performances in the running game, like the one Houston fans witnessed on Monday night, the Texans could very well represent the AFC in the Super Bowl for the first time in their franchise history.

With the win, the Texans advance to the AFC Divisional Round for the third consecutive season, where they’ll take on quarterback Drake Maye and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

