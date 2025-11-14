All Trojans

What Nebraska Volleyball Coach Dani Kelly Said Before West Coast Trip to Face USC, UCLA

The No. 17 USC Trojans women's volleyball team is set to host the No. 1 Nebraska Cornhuskers on Sunday, Nov. 16 in a sold-out Galen Center. What did Nebraska coach Dani Kelly say about her team's trip to the West Coast and games against USC as well as the UCLA Bruins?

Charlie Viehl

In this story:

The No. 1 Nebraska Cornhuskers women's volleyball team is set to face the UCLA Bruins in Pauley Pavillion on Friday night, followed by a match in the Galen Center against the No. 17 USC Trojans on Sunday, Nov. 16. With the top-ranked team making the West Coast trip, thanks to the new-look Big Ten, what did Nebraska coach Dani Kelly say about the Trojans?

At her weekly press conference, spoke about the expected crowds in Los Angeles as well as both USC and UCLA's volleyball teams.

"Who knows, you know. Of course, there'll be a lot of Husker fans, but I'm guessing there's a lot of just volleyball general fans, too, that aren't necessarily die hard," Kelly said when asked if the matches will feel like home ones for Nebraska. "So that's always a good thing though, too."

What Dani Kelly Said About USC

Nebraska's match against USC in the Galen Center is sold out, marking the first time a women's volleyball match has been a sellout in the facility's 19-year history. The Cornhuskers have not lost a set in conference play, sweeping every match 3-0. They are the only undefeated team remaining in the country.

USC, on the other hand, is currently 19-5, 10-4 in the Big Ten. Can the Trojans pull off the upset at home?

Kelly gave some of her thoughts on both UCLA and USC ahead of the weekend series:

"They're both really good. So UCLA, they have been up and down, but they have the players, individuals that could start on a lot of teams, but they do play a lot of different players. And I think USC is rolling and they're young, but super talented. They're playing great as well. I feel like this time of the year there's teams getting better and teams that are pretty stagnant, and I feel like both these teams are getting better and playing well right now," said Kelly.

UCLA's Cheridyn Leverette (9) during a Big Ten volleyball match against Penn State on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in State College. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kelly was also asked about the challenges of traveling to and playing in Southern California.

"I think it's definitely challenges. You're two time zones away. Way longer flight. This actually, I don't know if anybody on our team's ever played in these arenas, so I think there's a lot of new challenges."

USC vs. Nebraska Volleyball Preview

Trojans outside hitter London Wijay leads the USC offense with 3.47 kills per set, followed by opposite Abigail Mullen with 2.90 kills per set.

Meanwhile, the Cornhuskers boast one of the top offenses in the country, ranked fourth nationally in kills per set. Harper Murray leads the way with 3.57 kills per set followed by middle blocker Andi Jackson at 2.66 kills per set.

Nebraska's offense is fueled by setter Bergen Reilly, averaging 10.26 assists per set. On the other side of the net, USC's offense features setter Reese Messer. Messer's 10.83 assists per set ranks No. 5 nationally.

