USC Notes: Bronny James, Caleb Williams, JuJu Watkins, More
Summer may have broken for USC students, but the news cycle never stops for current and former USC student-athletes of a certain caliber. Accordingly, we've got plenty of intriguing stories from the last week well worth a look.
USC Basketball: Why NBA Front Offices Could Take a Draft Flyer on Bronny James
One-and-done USC Trojans reserve combo guard Bronny James may not have had much of a collegiate career, but he's likely to get drafted by the second round this summer anyway.
USC Football: Caleb Williams to Get 'Hard Knocks' Treatment This Year
Heisman Trophy-winning now-former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Chicago Bears, is about to become the star of HBO's beloved docuseries.
USC Women's Basketball: Caitlin Clark Offers Counsel to JuJu Watkins on Impending College Superstardom
All-American freshman USC Trojans shooting guard JuJu Watkins submitted a year to remember in 2023-24, helping the Cardinal and Gold advance to their first Elite Eight appearance in 30 years. Two-time Naismith College Player of the Year Caitlin Clark, now the WNBA's leading Rookie of the Year contender with the Indiana Fever, revealed that she's available to chat with her likely successor in the college ranks.
USC Football: Colin Cowherd Questions Relevance of Trojans-Notre Dame Rivalry Game
The Fox Sports 1 broadcaster loves to stir the proverbial pot. Now, he's upset two of college's top football fanbases.
USC Football: NFL Rookie Tahj Washington Already Impressing with New Team
Newly-minted Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tahj Washington made a heck of a connection with Dolphins Pro Bowl quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
USC Football: Three-Star Wide Receiver Transfer Joins Trojans
A California-based transfer has switched sides, joining Lincoln Riley's revamped squad ahead of the 2024 season.
USC Basketball: Big Ten Star Withdraws from 2024 Draft, Transfers to Trojans
A former Big Ten star has departed his prior program and will join Eric Musselman's almost totally-turned over Trojans for 2024-25.