USC Trojans 5-Star Recruit Alijah Arenas Signs With Rich Paul, Klutch Sports Agency
The USC Trojans landed five-star guard Alijah Arenas in the 2025 recruiting cycle. A big announcement was made regarding Arena’s professional future on Monday. He signed with Klutch Sports Group. Klutch is a sports agency that was founded by Rich Paul in 2012 and is home to some of the biggest athletes in sports.
Alijah Arenas will now be joining Paul’s client list that has grown to roughly 200 athletes across multiple sports.
Alijah Arenas Signs With Klutch Sports
Before even playing a collegiate game for USC, Alijah Arenas is now joining one of the world’s top sports agency groups. Klutch most notably represents NBA superstar, LeBron James, but the list goes beyond just LeBron.
They also represent NBA players such as Draymond Green, Anthony Davis, De’Aaron Fox, Zach LaVine, Tyrese Maxey, Aaron Gordon, Darius Garland, Lonzo Ball, Fred VanVleet, and many others. Klutch also represents a handful of elite NFL players in Myles Garret, Bijan Robinson, DeVonta Smith, and Jalen Hurts.
In this era off college sports with NIL opportunity, Klutch has dipped their toes in the college basketball scene, signing Oregon Ducks’ Jackson Shelstad, Gonzaga Bulldogs’ Nolan Hickman, and USC Trojans’ JuJu Watkins.
Alijah Arenas Commits To USC Trojans, Eric Musselman
Alijah Arenas is a 6-6, 195 pound shooting guard out of Chatsworth, California. The five-star guard and No. 7 overall ranked player in the class of 2025 per 247Sports decided that he would stay close to home and committed to the USC Trojans.
Many thought that Arenas would follow in his father's footsteps and commit to the Arizona Wildcats. Alijah’s father, Gilbert Arenas, played for the Arizona Wildcats from 1999-2001 before being selected in the 2001 NBA Draft. Gilbert played 11 years in the NBA, making three All-Star games and three All-NBA teams.
Alijah Arenas Recovering From Car Accident
Alijah Arenas had a scare last month when he got in a car crash, which left him in a coma due to smoke inhalation. Since then, Alijah has been recovering and is back to walking and talking.
Gilbert Arenas went on Pardon My Take last week and was asked how Alijah is now doing.
“He’s doing a lot better. It was a scary moment,” Gilbert Arenas said “He said the car computer just malfunctioned and ran him right into a fire hydrant and tree.”
It’s still not clear when Alijah Arenas will be back in basketball shape or if he isn’t already, but there isn’t a need to rush him back. USC’s season will tip off this upcoming November with coach Eric Musselman looking to get the Trojans back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2022-2023 season.
In 2024-2025, the Trojans finished with a record of 17-18 in Eric Musselman's first season at the helm.