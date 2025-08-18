USC Trojans Athletic Director Receives Interesting Ranking
While all eyes are on Lincoln Riley this football season, USC Trojans fans must remember who brought him into the program: USC athletic director Jen Cohen.
Cohen has been a quintessential figure to USC Athletic's success in recent years. She was responsible for numerous coaching hires, including Riley's, USC football general manager Chad Bowden and USC men's basketball coach Eric Musselman.
In an article by The Athletic's Joe Rexrode, he named a few of college sports most interesting people. Cohen was apart of the list, and most could argue that was a mistake.
Cohen Joined USC Athletics At A Pivotal Time
While the original hire of Riley was thrilling, due to his extensive coaching resume and College Football Playoff history, he has failed to bring the Trojans program the desired results after his one 11-3 season in 2022.
When Cohen took the role as USC's athletic director, her first task might've been her lergest, overseeing all athletic programs in their first season in the Big Ten Conference.
The result was successful, aside from a 7-6 overall record for Trojans football, they secured two wins at presitigious preseason events in Las Vegas. USC defeated LSU at the Las Vegas Kickoff classic ot open the season, and later returned for the Las Vegas Bowl with a win over Texas A&M to close out the season.
Men's basketball certainly struggled, but now go into year two acclamated with Musselman's coaching style and their elite competition. Men's hoops finished the season 17-18 overall with big wins over Illinois and Michigan State, two teams who were ranked nearly all season.
As for USC women's basketball, coach Lindsay Gottlieb represented the Trojans well consistently this season. This year, USC finished 31-4 earning a runner-up finish in their first Big Ten tournament, and secured a Elite Eight appearance where they fell to National Champions UConn.
The ultimate loss for USC women's basketball was star player Juju Watkins going down with a torn ACL in the NCAA Tournament. Watkins has been a vital piece to Gottliebs roster and will likely have to miss majority of the upcoming season.
New Hardware and Facilities
Also under Cohen's leadership were two National Championships for Men's Outdoor and Indoor Track and Field, and three National Championship runner-ups for women's water polo, women's basketball and women's Outdoor Track and Field.
The men's Track and Field team secured both the Indoor and the Outdoor title in the same year, making USC the third school to achieve both titles in the same year.
As for Big Ten dominance, USC took home Big Ten Titles in women's soccer, women's basketball and women's Outdoor Track and Field.
The title was shared for the first time since 2013, but the title also marked the 30th total title for USC Track and Field and the 10th title for the Big Ten just last season.
For this season, Cohen oversaw operations and construction plans for two new facilities on campus, including Rawlinson Stadium home of women's soccer and lacrosse, and the Bloom Center, a football facility designed to benefit football athlete's health, wellness and recovery year round.
Rawlinson Stadium officially had its grand opening on Aug. 17 when the USC women's soccer team opened the season against Cal Baptist.
What Cohen now faces is a new world of NIL and share revenues that come with House v. NCAA settlement from June.
In a solid first year's resume for Cohen, she has exemplified success leading USC Athletic's in year one and should certainly tranlsate her success over in year two.