USC Trojans Athletic Director Receives Interesting Ranking

USC Trojans athletic director Jen Cohen has only benefitted Trojan Athletics since her arrival and produced a solid showing for USC in their first season as a Big Ten conference member. A recent ranking tabbed Cohen as one of the top-25 most "interesting" figures in college sports, which some could argue is far-fetched.

Teddy King

Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans president Carol Folt (left) and athletic director Jen Cohen (Jennifer Cohen) attend the game against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans president Carol Folt (left) and athletic director Jen Cohen (Jennifer Cohen) attend the game against the LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
While all eyes are on Lincoln Riley this football season, USC Trojans fans must remember who brought him into the program: USC athletic director Jen Cohen.

Cohen has been a quintessential figure to USC Athletic's success in recent years. She was responsible for numerous coaching hires, including Riley's, USC football general manager Chad Bowden and USC men's basketball coach Eric Musselman.

In an article by The Athletic's Joe Rexrode, he named a few of college sports most interesting people. Cohen was apart of the list, and most could argue that was a mistake.

Cohen Joined USC Athletics At A Pivotal Time

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley holds the championship trophy after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the original hire of Riley was thrilling, due to his extensive coaching resume and College Football Playoff history, he has failed to bring the Trojans program the desired results after his one 11-3 season in 2022.

When Cohen took the role as USC's athletic director, her first task might've been her lergest, overseeing all athletic programs in their first season in the Big Ten Conference.

The result was successful, aside from a 7-6 overall record for Trojans football, they secured two wins at presitigious preseason events in Las Vegas. USC defeated LSU at the Las Vegas Kickoff classic ot open the season, and later returned for the Las Vegas Bowl with a win over Texas A&M to close out the season.

Men's basketball certainly struggled, but now go into year two acclamated with Musselman's coaching style and their elite competition. Men's hoops finished the season 17-18 overall with big wins over Illinois and Michigan State, two teams who were ranked nearly all season.

As for USC women's basketball, coach Lindsay Gottlieb represented the Trojans well consistently this season. This year, USC finished 31-4 earning a runner-up finish in their first Big Ten tournament, and secured a Elite Eight appearance where they fell to National Champions UConn.

USC Trojans guard Kennedy Smith (11), center Rayah Marshall (13) and guard Talia von Oelhoffen (55) react to a foul during the second half of the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament final game against the UCLA Bruins on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. UCLA defeated USC 72-67. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The ultimate loss for USC women's basketball was star player Juju Watkins going down with a torn ACL in the NCAA Tournament. Watkins has been a vital piece to Gottliebs roster and will likely have to miss majority of the upcoming season.

New Hardware and Facilities

USC, left, and Texas A&M celebrate a tie for the team title on day three of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on June 13, 2025, at Hayward Field in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also under Cohen's leadership were two National Championships for Men's Outdoor and Indoor Track and Field, and three National Championship runner-ups for women's water polo, women's basketball and women's Outdoor Track and Field.

The men's Track and Field team secured both the Indoor and the Outdoor title in the same year, making USC the third school to achieve both titles in the same year.

As for Big Ten dominance, USC took home Big Ten Titles in women's soccer, women's basketball and women's Outdoor Track and Field.

The title was shared for the first time since 2013, but the title also marked the 30th total title for USC Track and Field and the 10th title for the Big Ten just last season.

For this season, Cohen oversaw operations and construction plans for two new facilities on campus, including Rawlinson Stadium home of women's soccer and lacrosse, and the Bloom Center, a football facility designed to benefit football athlete's health, wellness and recovery year round.

May 18, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Members of the Southern California women's team and coach Quincy Watts pose after winning the team title during the Big Ten Championships at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rawlinson Stadium officially had its grand opening on Aug. 17 when the USC women's soccer team opened the season against Cal Baptist.

What Cohen now faces is a new world of NIL and share revenues that come with House v. NCAA settlement from June.

In a solid first year's resume for Cohen, she has exemplified success leading USC Athletic's in year one and should certainly tranlsate her success over in year two.

Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. Teddy specializes in USC Trojans breaking news, Trojans in the NFL and NBA, and analysis of of the football program in the Big Ten Conference. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints game and Super Bowl LIX, and in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She also was the also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

