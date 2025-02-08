USC Trojans JuJu Watkins Racing UCLA's Lauren Betts for National Player of the Year
USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins is among the top contenders to bring home the National Player of the Year (NPOY) award.
On3’s Talia Goodman released On3’s front runners for the NPOY earlier this week. Where does Watkins rank?
JuJu Watkins Ranked No. 4 in NPOY Race
JuJu Watkins is ranked No. 4 on On3’s National Player of the Year front runner list. Watkins, the sophomore, is averaging 24.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, while shooting 44 percent from the field this season. On the surface, her numbers have taken a slight dip from her phenomenal freshman season last year, but her efficiency is up. Watkins and the Trojans are 20-2 this season on the season and ranked as the No. 7 team in the country.
Who are the three players ranked ahead of Watkins?
Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo Frontrunner for NPOY
No. 1 on the list is Notre Dame Fighting Irish sophomore guard, Hannah Hidalgo. Hidalgo is averaging 26 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting an impressive 50.4 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from three-point land. Hidalgo has led the Irish to a 20-2 start and ranked No. 3 in the country.
USC faced Notre Dame earlier this season and Hidalgo go the better of Watkins in the Irish's 74-61 win over the Trojans. Hidalgo and Watkins each had 24 points.
Lauren Betts and Ta’Niya Latson Round Out Top Three
After Hidalgo, the next two players are UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts at No. 2 and Florida State Seminoles guard Ta’Niya Watson.
Betts has been a double double machine for UCLA, averaging 20.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game while being the anchor for the Bruins defense with 2.9 blocks per game. UCLA is currently undefeated with a record of 22-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country.
Watkins will get the chance to face Betts head to head when the Trojans and Bruins meet on Feb. 13 and again on Mar. 1. If Watkins outplays Betts and USC wins those games, it will dramatically boost her chances to win the award.
Meanwhile, Ta'Niya Latson leads the country in scoring with 26.2 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from beyond the arc. Florida State is 19-4 this season and is ranked No. 22 in the AP top 25.
