All Trojans

USC Trojans JuJu Watkins Racing UCLA's Lauren Betts for National Player of the Year

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins is one of the frontrunners to win National Player of the Year. One of the players she is battling is UCLA's Lauren Betts.

Cory Pappas

Purdue Boilermakers guard Destini Lombard (4) defends USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, during the NCAA women’s basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. USC Trojans won 79-37.
Purdue Boilermakers guard Destini Lombard (4) defends USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025, during the NCAA women’s basketball game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. USC Trojans won 79-37. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins is among the top contenders to bring home the National Player of the Year (NPOY) award. 

On3’s Talia Goodman released On3’s front runners for the NPOY earlier this week. Where does Watkins rank?

JuJu Watkins Ranked No. 4 in NPOY Race

Jan 12, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) scores between Penn State Nittany Lions guard
Jan 12, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) scores between Penn State Nittany Lions guard Moriah Murray (3) and forward Grace Hall (7) during the third quarter at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

JuJu Watkins is ranked No. 4 on On3’s National Player of the Year front runner list. Watkins, the sophomore, is averaging 24.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, while shooting 44 percent from the field this season. On the surface, her numbers have taken a slight dip from her phenomenal freshman season last year, but her efficiency is up. Watkins and the Trojans are 20-2 this season on the season and ranked as the No. 7 team in the country. 

Who are the three players ranked ahead of Watkins?

Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo Frontrunner for NPOY

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) shoots the ball during a NCAA women's basketball game between Notre Dame and SMU at Purce
Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) shoots the ball during a NCAA women's basketball game between Notre Dame and SMU at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 1 on the list is Notre Dame Fighting Irish sophomore guard, Hannah Hidalgo. Hidalgo is averaging 26 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting an impressive 50.4 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from three-point land. Hidalgo has led the Irish to a 20-2 start and ranked No. 3 in the country. 

USC faced Notre Dame earlier this season and Hidalgo go the better of Watkins in the Irish's 74-61 win over the Trojans. Hidalgo and Watkins each had 24 points.

MORE: What 4-Star Recruit Esun Tafa Said On USC Trojans After Decommiting From Washington

MORE: USC Trojans to Host 4-Star Linebacker Recruit Anthony Davis on Official Visit

MORE: Elite Five-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington Compares USC Trojans To Alabama

Lauren Betts and Ta’Niya Latson Round Out Top Three

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) drives to the basket past Minnesota Golden Go
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) drives to the basket past Minnesota Golden Gophers center Sophie Hart (52) during the fourth quarter at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

After Hidalgo, the next two players are UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts at No. 2 and Florida State Seminoles guard Ta’Niya Watson. 

Betts has been a double double machine for UCLA, averaging 20.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game while being the anchor for the Bruins defense with 2.9 blocks per game. UCLA is currently undefeated with a record of 22-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country.

Watkins will get the chance to face Betts head to head when the Trojans and Bruins meet on Feb. 13 and again on Mar. 1. If Watkins outplays Betts and USC wins those games, it will dramatically boost her chances to win the award.

Meanwhile, Ta'Niya Latson leads the country in scoring with 26.2 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 42.5 percent from beyond the arc. Florida State is 19-4 this season and is ranked No. 22 in the AP top 25. 

MORE: USC General Manager Chad Bowden Reveals Why He Left Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman 

MORE: USC Trojans' Rob Ryan's Viral Rant Compares Lincoln Riley To Sean McVay

MORE: What USC Trojans' JuJu Watkins Said About Caitlin Clark Jersey Retirement, Iowa Loss

MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Named NFL's Most Stylish Player by GQ

MORE: USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Claims 'Best In Country' Hires: Chad Bowden, Zaire Turner, Dre Brown

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Trojan News