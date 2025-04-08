USC Trojans Transfer Portal: Avery Howell Commits To Washington Huskies
USC Trojans guard Avery Howell has committed to the Washington Huskies per On3. It was announced over the weekend that the freshman Howell would be entering the transfer portal. Next season, she will be playing for a different team in the Big Ten.
Avery Howell Transfers To Washington
Avery Howell was a class of 2024 small forward out of Boise, Idaho. Howell was rated as a five-star recruit by ESPN. Despite being listed as a small forward coming out of high school, the 6-0 Howell primarily played in the backcourt with JuJu Watkins and Kennedy Smith.
In her freshman season with the Trojans, Howell averaged 7.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 43 percent from the field and 40 percent from three point land. She averaged playing 20.8 minutes a game.
With the torn ACL suffered by superstar guard JuJu Watkins early in the Trojans’ second round game in the NCAA Tournament, Howell was asked to step up and start. In the final three games of the NCAA Tournament, Howell averaged 15.0 points, 4.3 rebounds on 48.2 percent shooting from the field. In these three games with Watkins injures, she also played an average of 33.7 minutes per game.
With the uncertainty of Watkins heading into next season, it looked like USC would be relying on the two freshmen to be sophomore in the backcourt; Kennedy Smith and Avery Howell.
With Howell now out of the picture, where do the Trojans go from here?
Who Does USC Turn To In the Backcourt Next Season?
The USC Trojans will be relying heavily on guard Kennedy Smith next season. As a freshman in 2024-2025, Smith averaged 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assist per game. Smith started in every game played in, and a lot will be on her plate next season.
Watkins tore her ACL in mid-March and the timeline for recovery will overlap with a majority of the Trojans 2025-2026. Watkins will no doubt shoot to play at some point next season, but that can't assumed with such a serious injury. It wouldn't be the most shocking thing if she wasn't able to play at all.
Incoming USC freshman guard Jazzy Davidson will have a much bigger role next season than was thought of when she committed to USC. Davidson is listed at 6-1 and played small forward in high school, but can likely work her way into a one or two guard next season, according to director of scouting Brandon Clay.
"Davidson is a smooth perimeter option capable of playing multiple roles on the hardwood," Clay said. "Davidson demonstrates an ability to penetrate off the dribble consistently, driving to the rim effectively...Her development will benefit from physical maturation to match her considerable length."
Davidson, who is out of Clackamas, Oregon, is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the class of 2025 per 247Sports.