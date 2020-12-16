Utah Early Signing Period: Live Thread Of 2021 Recruiting Class

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc, Utah was dominant in recruiting the past few months. All that work has paid off as the Utes are expected to ink one of their best classes of all-time

Make no mistake about it, Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has always loved a challenge.

That's exactly what he got when it came to the 2021 recruiting cycle and dealing with it throughout the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the world.

Utah was coming off signing one of the best classes in program history, finishing with the No. 29 ranked class in the nation. Combine that with back-to-back Pac-12 south division titles and conference championship game appearances, there was a lot of momentum heading into the 2021 class for the Utes.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 hit the world harder than anyone ever expected and with it came the downfall of recruiting. A recruiting dead period was issued by the NCAA, beginning in late spring and extending all the way into the 2021 calendar year with no official end in sight.

“The real casualties, I guess you could say, the guys to feel sorry for, are the recruits themselves," Whittingham said. "They had to make these decisions without having a chance to go through the recruiting process and take visits to the various campuses and check things out firsthand. ... Those are the guys that have taken the brunt of the downside of the whole thing.”

For the Utes, this was not ideal as the program, typically a slow starter in recruiting, really relies on the interaction and family-like atmosphere that recruits get when they visit the program and spend time with the staff and team. But that was no longer a possibility with the shutdown, forcing Whittingham and his staff to adapt new tactics.

That new way of thinking and recruiting has paid off as the Utes have climbed from a program ranked in the 80's nationally and second-to-last in the Pac-12 when the dead period began to signing a top-30 class and No. 4 in the Pac-12.

“We feel great about our class,” Whittingham said. “We think we’ve put together another outstanding group of young men and we hope to get them signed.”

The 2021 Early Signing Period begins today, and with that we will have a live thread of when all 17 Utah recruits sign their national letters of intent. Follow along for updates and recruit analysis...

Utah 2021 Recruiting Class

1.) Zereoue Williams

Size: 6'8'', 255 pounds

Position: OL

High School: Mountain Pointe HS

Hometown: Maricopa, Arizona

Ranking: 3-star

Offers: Florida State, Tennessee, Arizona State and Oregon State

Analysis: A late commitment to the Utes, Williams originally gave up the sport of football to focus on basketball, where the 6-foot-8, 250 pounder had received an offer from Tubby Smith at High Point University. But he elected to focus on football again with hopes of playing with his brother at Northern Arizona — where he quickly became an elite prospect with massive upside.3

Years spent on the hardwood have in fact made Williams stand out on the football field as an offensive tackle who possesses incredible athleticism. His footwork is some of the best in the class, and his strength and reach can't be taught.

Entering the Utah program, Williams will be considered a massive project. But once he dedicates himself to the intricacies of the position and refines his technique, he's a quintessential Kyle Whittingham recruit who could become an elite blocker and tackle at the college level.

2.) Trey Reynolds

Size: 6'2'', 235 pounds

Position: LB

High School: Queen Creek HS

Hometown: Queen Creek, Arizona

Ranking: 3-star

Offers: 22 — Oregon, UCLA, Washington, Wisconsin and Oklahoma State

Analysis: Pulling Reynolds from Arizona is a massive get for the Utes, who are looking to reload on defense after being expected to get hard in the two years prior to Reynolds showing up on campus. It's also a win in getting him from the likes of Pac-12 foes Oregon and Washington, showing that Utah is a place to be.

The more you watch Reynolds' game, the more you'll fall in love with his old-school approach to the game. The kid just loves to play hard and hit people — and with his size already, is capable of stepping in and playing right away.

He's also a lot more athletic than given credit for as he can play in coverage as well, and his three-star ranking is actually a little low for where he projects in the college ranks.

3.) Tevita Fotu

Size: 6'6'', 325 pounds

Position: DL

Recent School: Herriman HS / Snow College

Hometown: Oakland, California

Ranking: 3-star

Analysis: The next great Fotu to come through the ranks at Utah may very well be the biggest one in Tevita (David). He's an absolute mauler and after shining at Snow College down south, is more than ready to make an instant impact with the Utes.

He's big and strong, showcases above average athleticism with solid hands and footwork. While his technique still needs to be refined a bit as he tends to play with his pads a little high, the potential is through the rough and he very well could follow in the footsteps of his brother, Leki, who now plays for the Arizona Cardinals.

