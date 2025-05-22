2026 3-Star S Bradley Brown Names Vanderbilt in Top Schools
Things continue to trend upward for Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff on the recruiting trail. After adding back-to-back commitments earlier this month from Daryl Campbell and Kahden Smith, the Commodores have now been named as a finalist for a talented 2026 prospect.
Bradley Brown, a 3-Star safety prospect from Plano, Texas took to social media on Thursday to announce his final schools, including Vanderbilt among Missouri, Kansas State, Michigan State and TCU.
In his post, Brown wrote, "Thank you to all the coaches who took time to build a relationship with me and also gave a me an opportunity to get one step closer to my goal."
The 6-foot-1, 180 lb. safety has an official visit to Nashville lined up for June 13-15 and is also expected to make stops at TCU (May 30), Missouri (June 6) and Michigan State (June 20).
In 2024, as a junior for Plano High School, Brown finished with 69 total tackles, 2.0 TFL's, a sack and three pass deflections. He is also a star for Plano's track and field team where, in 2024, he ran a 10.87 second 100 meter dash as well as a 22.41 second 200 meter dash.
247Sports' composite ranking places Brown as the No. 64 safety in the nation and the No. 112 player in the Longhorn state.
As of now Vanderbilt holds eight commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, and is expected to welcome many prospects for official visits this summer. While Lea and the staff may have gotten off to a slightly late start, the Commodores look to be in a good spot heading into summer.
Official Visitors for the weekend of June 13-15
- 4-Star WR Joel Wyatt
- 3-Star S Bradley Brown
- 3-Star WR Kentrell Davis
- 3-Star S D'Montae Tims - Decommitted from Missouri on 05/15/2025
- 3-Star TE Tilden Riley
- 3-Star OT Tripp Skewes
Check out the Vanderbilt football official visitor tracker for the full list of summertime visitors.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Brownsville, Florida (Committed 04/29/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)