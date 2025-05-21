Vanderbilt Football Official Visitor Tracker

Vanderbilt Commodores

Oct 22, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detail view of a Vanderbilt Commodores helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Clark Lea, since taking over as head coach of Vanderbilt in 2021, has done a monumental job in bringing the Commodores to relevance more so than previous regimes. In five seasons, the former Notre Dame defensive coordinator has put together not only two top-50 recruiting classes, but has also rattled off upset wins over the likes of Alabama, Auburn and more.

Lea currently has the Commodores with the 35th ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, and is also set to welcome a massive crop of talented prospects for official visits over the upcoming summer period.

Take a look at each of the expected visitors this summer for Vanderbilt.

May 29th

  • 4-Star CB Dylan Purter - Committed to LSU on 03/21/2025
  • 3-Star TE Julius Miles
  • 3-Star DL Daryl Campbell - Committed to Vanderbilt on 05/10/2025
  • 3-Star DL Jamir Perez - Committed to Florida on 05/18/2025
  • 3-Star WR Xavier Stinson
  • 3-Star WR Owen Cabell

May 30th

  • 4-Star CB Caden Harris - Committed to Vanderbilt on 04/29/2025
  • 3-Star DL Cameron McHaney
  • 3-Star CB Victor Lincoln - Committed to Oklahoma State on 04/28/2025

June 5th

June 6th

  • 3-Star WR Brian Williams
  • 3-Star ATH Yaheim Riley - Committed to Texas on 05/16/2025
  • 3-Star WR Kahden Smith - Committed to Vanderbilt on 05/09/2025
  • 3-Star CB Colin Flanigan
  • 3-Star OL Mason Wilhelm - Unofficially visited Vanderbilt in March

June 12th

June 13th

June 14th

  • 3-Star TE Kevin Sullivan

June 20th

2026 Commitments

  1. ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
  2. QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
  3. EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
  4. S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
  5. IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
  6. CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Brownsville, Florida (Committed 04/29/2025)
  7. WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
  8. DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)

