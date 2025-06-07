Vanderbilt Lands Commitment from 2026 RB Izayah Lee
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff have put together a strong offseason on the recruiting trail thus far, and the trend continued this week with the addition of yet another talented 2026 prospect.
The Commodores added a commitment from 3-Star running back Izayah Lee out of Lancaster, Texas, bringing the class total to nine. He took to social media on Saturday to make his announcement.
Lee is the first running back commit of the class, and the fourth offensive prospect. He was in Nashville just last week on May 30 for his official visit.
Standing at 5-foot-11, 190 lbs., Lee has an excellent build for a division one back and is dynamic in both the run and pass game. As a junior, he compiled over 1,400 all-purpose yards with 24 touchdowns. He averaged almost six yards per carry and nearly eight yards per reception.
Lee is also a member of his high school's track team, and in 2024 he recorded an impressive time of 11.18 seconds in the 100-meter dash and 23.52 seconds in the 200-meter dash, according to MileSplit.
With a compact, yet sturdy build, Lee has excellent contact balance and is able to easily bounce off defenders for extra yardage, but he also possesses enough quickness to make them miss in the open field as well.
Vanderbilt now holds nine commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, tied for third most in the SEC, and is still expected to host at least ten other prospects for official visits throughout the rest of June. If Lea and the staff can continue to build on what has already been a strong offseason, the Commodores could be looking at a top-25 recruiting class.
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 12-15
- 3-Star CB Kasmir Hicks - Committed to Indiana on 04/25/2025
- 3-Star QB Michael Mitchell, Jr. - Committed to Vanderbilt on 09/21/2024
- 3-Star S Tony Forney
- 4-Star WR Joel Wyatt
- 3-Star S Bradley Brown
- 3-Star WR Kentrell Davis
- 3-Star TE Tilden Riley
- 3-Star OT Tripp Skewes
- 3-Star TE Kevin Sullivan
June 20th
- 3-Star EDGE Garrett Witherington
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Brownsville, Florida (Committed 04/29/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)