The Ultimate SEC to NFL Draft Guide: SEC Daily, April 23, 2025
The SEC has dominated in a lot of sports over the years, but football has placed the conference in a league of its own. And it’s been that way for quite some time.
In 2006, the Southeastern Conference had the most players selected in the NFL Draft. It’s held that status every year for the past 18 drafts and things are shaping up for 2025 to add another tally to the historic total.
Just a few days after Super Bowl LIX, which resulted in a former member of not one but two SEC schools winning the big game’s coveted MVP award, the invite list for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine was released. Of 329 prospects invited, 105 of them shined in the Southeastern Conference this past season for a total of 32 percent of the field.
Here’s a quick look at how the teams of these 105 players performed during the 2024 season.
Alabama
The Crimson Tide finished 9-3 and at the No. 17 spot in the final AP Poll––its worst numbers in both categories since 2007. This was the first year under head coach Kalen DeBoer, who filled the shoes of the legendary Nick Saban. Alabama’s gut-wrenching losses eliminated it from the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.
Nine NFL Combine Invites:
- Tyler Booker, OL
- James Burnip, P
- Jihaad Campbell, LB
- CJ Dippre, TE
- Jalen Milroe, QB
- Malachi Moore, DB
- Robbie Ouzts, TE
- Que Robinson, DL
- Tim Smith, DL
Arkansas
The Razorbacks logged a 7-6 record this past season, capping it off with a Liberty Bowl victory. Arkansas went 1-6 in ranked games but four of those losses were decided by 10 or fewer points. The lone win came via a massive upset at home against then-No. 4 Tennessee.
Five NFL Combine Invites:
- Andrew Armstrong, WR
- Eric Gregory, DL
- Ja'Quinden Jackson, RB
- Landon Jackson, DL
- Isaac TeSlaa, WR
Auburn
The Tigers struggled again by posting a 5-7 record last season. This was the fourth consecutive season where Auburn finished with more losses than wins. Nevertheless, its best win of the year came in the penultimate game as the Tigers upset then-No. 15 Texas A&M in quadruple overtime.
Four NFL Combine Invites:
- Eugene Asante, LB
- Jarquez Hunter, RB
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR
- Jalen McLeod, LB
Florida
The Gators finished 2024 with an 8-5 record but won each of its final four games, including a dominant showing against Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl. Florida dealt with some issues under center, but the substitution of five-star freshman quarterback DJ Lagway seemed to turn things around.
Nine NFL Combine Invites:
- Elijhah Badger, WR
- Jeremy Crawshaw, P
- Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, OL
- Chimere Dike, WR
- Cam Jackson, DL
- Shemar James, LB
- Montrell Johnson Jr., RB
- Jason Marshall Jr., DB
- Graham Mertz, QB
Georgia
The Bulldogs closed last season with an 11-3 record and the No. 6 spot in the final AP Poll. After winning the SEC Championship over Texas, Georgia fell to Notre Dame in the College Football quarterfinal. Head coach Kirby Smart and company had a plethora of talent this past season, and a few could hear their names called in Round 1.
14 NFL Combine Invites:
- Warren Brinson, DL
- Trevor Etienne, RB
- Dylan Fairchild, OL
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL
- Dominic Lovett, WR
- Smael Mondon Jr. LB
- Tate Ratledge, OL
- Arian Smith, WR
- Nazir Stackhouse, DL
- Malaki Starks, DB
- Xavier Truss, OL
- Jalon Walker, LB
- Mykel Williams, DL
- Jared Wilson, OL
Kentucky
The Wildcats tallied a 4-8 record last season, including a brutal 1-7 stretch against the conference. Nevertheless, Kentucky’s lone win came against then-No. 6 Ole Miss in a huge upset on the road. Additionally, Mark Stoops and company only fell to then-No. 1 Georgia 13-12.
Four NFL Combine Invites:
- Eli Cox, OL
- Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB
- Maxwell Hairston, DB
- Deone Walker, DL
LSU
The Tigers earned a 9-4 record last season but had somewhat the opposite result of Florida toward the backend portion of the schedule. After starting the year 6-1, LSU lost three consecutive games by double-digit points. It won the final three contests of the season, including the Texas Bowl, but it was too late.
Eight NFL Combine Invites:
- Zy Alexander, DB
- Will Campbell, OL
- Garrett Dellinger, OL
- Miles Frazier, OL
- Sai'vion Jones, DL
- Emery Jones Jr., OL
- Bradyn Swinson, DL
- Mason Taylor, TE
Mississippi State
This was definitely a rough first season for head coach Jeff Lebby as the Bulldogs finished 2-10, losing all eight of its games against the SEC. Mississippi State’s performance is indicative of its draft prospects as the program didn’t have any players invited to the NFL Combine.
Zero NFL Combine Invites
Missouri
The Tigers ended the season with a very respectable 10-3 record and the No. 22 spot in the final AP Poll. However, it went 1-3 against ranked opponents, including two losses resulting in a 30-plus point margin. Missouri had half as many 2025 NFL Combine invitees as it did last year, but a couple could be selected very early.
Four NFL Combine Invites:
- Luther Burden III, WR
- Brady Cook, QB
- Armand Membou, OL
- Theo Wease Jr., WR
Oklahoma
The Sooners went 6-7 in its first season as a member of the SEC. It went 2-6 in conference play, but Oklahoma’s dominant 24-3 home upset over Alabama. Head coach Brent Venables and company’s 21.5 points allowed per game were 29th in the country and the defensive effort reflects OU’s draft prospects.
Three NFL Combine Invites:
- Billy Bowman Jr., DB
- Ethan Downs, DL
- Danny Stutsman, LB
Ole Miss
The Rebels had another admirable season with a 10-3 record as it was top-3 in the country in both points for and points against per game. Ole Miss finished as the No. 11 team in the final AP Poll and its best win came over then-No. 2 Georgia. But three losses eliminated head coach Lane Kiffin and company from the CFP contention.
11 NFL Combine Invites:
- Trey Amos, DB
- Ulysses Bentley IV, RB
- Jaxson Dart, QB
- Tre Harris, WR
- Jared Ivey, DL
- Walter Nolen, DL
- Chris Paul Jr., LB
- JJ Pegues, DL
- Princely Umanmielen, DL
- Jordan Watkins, WR
- Antwane Wells Jr., WR
South Carolina
The Gamecocks’ 9-4 record was tied for its best since 2017 and its No. 19 spot in the final AP Poll is its best 2013. South Carolina had athletes all over the field during its historic season, but the defense was the true hero as SC’s 18.1 points allowed per game were 12th in the nation. This is reflective of its draft prospects.
11 NFL Combine Invites:
- Nick Emmanwori, DB
- O'Donnell Fortune, DB
- Tonka Hemingway, DL
- DeAndre Jules, DL
- Kyle Kennard, DL
- Demetrius Knight Jr., LB
- Bam Martin-Scott, LB
- Raheim Sanders, RB
- T.J. Sanders, DL
- Joshua Simon, TE
- Torricelli Simpkins III, OL
Tennessee
The Volunteers finished 10-3 with its third loss coming against eventual national champion Ohio State in the first round of the CFP. Tennessee’s impressive 6-2 record against the SEC helped it receive the No. 9 rank in the final AP Poll. Head coach Josh Heupel and company were 13th in the country in points for and 7th in points against.
Six NFL Combine Invites:
- Bru McCoy, WR
- Omarr Norman-Lott, DL
- James Pearce Jr., DL
- Dylan Sampson, RB
- Elijah Simmons, DL
- Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR
Texas
The Longhorns went 13-3 in its first year as a member of the Southeastern Conference with a 7-1 record against the league. Texas closed as the No. 4 program in the final AP Poll and fell to Ohio State in the CFP semifinal. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and company have draft prospects all over the field after a well-balanced season.
14 NFL Combine Invites:
- Kelvin Banks Jr., OL
- Jahdae Barron, DB
- Jaydon Blue, RB
- Isaiah Bond, WR
- Vernon Broughton, DL
- Alfred Collins, DL
- Hayden Conner, OL
- Quinn Ewers, QB
- Matthew Golden, WR
- Gunnar Helm, TE
- Jake Majors, OL
- Andrew Mukuba, DB
- Barryn Sorrell, DL
- Cameron Williams, OL
Texas A&M
The Aggies went 8-5 in its first season under head coach Mike Elko. Like LSU, Texas A&M really struggled in the second half of the year as it started 7-1 but finished 1-4, including a loss to USC in the Las Vegas Bowl. The Aggies are solely represented by its defensive line for the draft and one edge rusher could hear his name on Day 1.
Three NFL Combine Invites:
- Nic Scourton, DL
- Shemar Stewart, DL
- Shemar Turner, DL
Vanderbilt
The Commodores hadn’t finished above .500 but things changed in 2024 as it surprisingly went 7-6. Vanderbilt even earned perhaps its biggest win in program history with a home victory over then-No. 1 Alabama and also won the Birmingham Bowl. However, none of its standouts declared/earned NFL Combine invites.
Zero NFL Combine Invites
Over 100 members of the SEC could be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft this weekend. Here’s a look at when each of them is expected to go according to numerous analysts.
The players are ordered alphabetically in each round; Those planning to attend the draft have an asterisk next to their name.
Round 1
Very likely to be among the first 32 picks
- Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas
- Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas
- Jihaad Campbell, LB Alabama*
- Will Campbell, OL, LSU*
- Nick Emmanwori, DB South Carolina
- Matthew Golden, WR, Texas*
- Armand Membou, OL, Missouri
- Shemar Stewart, DL Texas A&M*
- Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
- Mykel Williams, DL, Georgia
Round 1-2
Late Day 1 to early Day 2
- Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama*
- Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
- Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
- Maxwell Hairston, DB, Kentucky*
- Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
- James Pearce Jr., DL, Tennessee
- Malaki Starks, DB, Georgia*
- Nic Scourton, DL, Texas A&M
Round 2-3
Very likely to be selected on Day 2
- Trey Amos, DB, Ole Miss
- Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
- Alfred Collins, DL, Texas
- Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama*
- Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
- Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
- Landon Jackson, DL, Arkansas
- Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina
- Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia
- Jared Wilson, OL, Georgia
- Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
- T.J. Sanders, DL, South Carolina
- Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
- Princely Umanmielen, DL, Ole Miss
Round 3-4
Late Day 2 to early Day 3
- Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas
- Billy Bowman Jr., DB, Oklahoma
- Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia
- Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
- Tonka Hemingway, DL, South Carolina
- Sai'vion Jones, DL, LSU
- Emery Jones Jr., OL, LSU
- Kyle Kennard, DL, South Carolina
- Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia
- Andrew Mukuba, DB, Texas
- Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee
- Barryn Sorrell, DL, Texas
- Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
- Bradyn Swinson, DL, LSU
- Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M
- Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
- Cameron Williams, OL, Texas
Round 4-5
Early to middle Day 3
- Zy Alexander, DB, LSU
- Vernon Broughton, DL, Texas
- James Burnip, P, Alabama
- Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, OL, Florida
- Dylan Fairchild, OL, Georgia
- Miles Frazier, OL, LSU
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL, Georgia
- Jared Ivey, DL, Ole Miss
- Malachi Moore, DB, Alabama
- Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss
- JJ Pegues, DL, Ole Miss
- Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas
- Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tennessee
Round 5-6
Middle to late Day 3
- Eugene Asante, LB, Auburn
- Warren Brinson, DL, Georgia
- Chimere Dike, WR, Florida
- CJ Dippre, TE, Alabama
- Jason Marshall Jr., DB, Florida
- Bru McCoy, WR, Tennessee
- Shemar James, LB, Florida
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn
- Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia
- Que Robinson, DL, Alabama
- Raheim Sanders, RB, South Carolina
- Nazir Stackhouse, DL, Georgia
Round 6-7
Late Day 3
- Hayden Conner, OL, Texas
- Eli Cox, OL, Kentucky
- Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB, Kentucky
- Garrett Dellinger, OL, LSU
- Ethan Downs, DL, Oklahoma
- Jake Majors, OL, Texas
- Jalen McLeod, LB, Auburn
- Joshua Simon, TE, South Carolina
- Tim Smith, DL, Alabama
- Xavier Truss, OL, Georgia
- Jordan Watkins, WR, Ole Miss
- Theo Wease Jr., WR, Missouri
Round 7-UDFA
Very late Day 3 to undrafted
- Ulysses Bentley IV, RB, Ole Miss
- Brady Cook, QB, Missouri
- Jeremy Crenshaw, P, Florida
- O'Donnell Fortune, DB, South Carolina
- Eric Gregory, DL, Arkansas
- Ja'Quinden Jackson, RB, Arkansas
- Montrell Johnson Jr., RB, Florida
- DeAndre Jules, DL, South Carolina
- Bam Martin-Scott, LB, South Carolina
- Graham Mertz, QB, Florida
- Robbie Ouzts, TE, Alabama
- Elijah Simmons, DL, Tennessee
- Torricelli Simpkins III, OL, South Carolina
- Arian Smith, WR, Georgia
- Antwane Wells Jr., WR, Ole Miss
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The SEC is expected to have the most players selected among every other conference for the 19th consecutive season.