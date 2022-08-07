Four-Star Wing Jamie Kaiser Commits to Maryland Over Virginia and Indiana

As expected, Virginia went 0 for 2 on this weekend's big recruiting decisions. The Cavaliers were finalists for a pair of four-star targets in the class of 2023, who both announced their college decisions this weekend, but UVA was not a favorite to land either player's commitment. On Saturday, four-star point guard Trey Green (Mooresville, NC) announced his commitment to Xavier, choosing the Musketeers over LSU, VCU, Miami and Virginia.

Then came the long-awaited decision of four-star wing Jamie Kaiser (Burke, VA), one of the top prospects in Virginia. The DMV product unveiled a top three of Indiana, Maryland, and Virginia on Friday. In a live stream on 247Sports on Sunday, Kaiser announced his decision, committing to Maryland.

247Sports rates Kaiser as the No. 73-ranked player in the country, the No. 14 small forward in the class of 2023, and the No. 8 prospect from the Commonwealth of Virginia. Kaiser previously played at Bishop Ireton in Alexandria, Virginia, but he plans to play his final season of high school basketball at IMG Academy in Florida. In his junior season at Bishop Ireton, Kaiser averaged 20.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game and led his team in both categories.

Kaiser originally intended to announce his decision earlier in the summer and Virginia was a strong contender at that point after he took an official visit to UVA in early June. Kaiser then saw his recruitment take off after delivering several impressive performances this summer, resulting in a flurry of new offers.

A couple of months later, Kaiser has finally confirmed his commitment to Maryland, the school long considered the frontrunner.

Virginia has also made the top lists for four-star combo guard Freddie Dilione (Raleigh, NC), four-star combo guard Taison Chatman (Minneapolis, MN), four-star wing Andrej Stojakovic (Carmichael, CA), and four-star combo guard Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ), who announced a top five of Seton Hall, St. John's, Kansas, Virginia, and Rutgers on Saturday.

The Cavaliers are searching for their second commitment in the class of 2023 to accompany Blake Buchanan, Idaho's No. 1-ranked player, who announced his commitment to Virginia on July 3rd.

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Virginia Basketball Offers Four-Star Isaiah Abraham From Paul VI

Former Hoo Diana Ordóñez Ties NWSL Rookie Scoring Record

Virginia Basketball Makes Top Five for Guard Elijah Gertrude

This Week in Virginia Basketball News - August 5th

WATCH: Des Kitchings Talks UVA Football Running Backs, Offensive Line

Virginia Basketball Makes Top Three for Four-Star Jamie Kaiser

Virginia Basketball Offers 2024 Wing Caleb Williams