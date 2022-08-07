UVA Basketball Target Trey Green Commits to Xavier

One of the nation's best point guards in the recruiting class of 2023 has made his college decision. Four-star point guard Trey Green announced his commitment to Xavier on Saturday, choosing the Musketeers over finalists LSU, VCU, Miami, and Virginia.

A native of Mooresville, North Carolina, Green rose to national prominence last season playing for Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, and continued his impressive rise this summer on the Nike EYBL circuit. He is one of five players in EYBL to shoot at least 55% from the floor, 40% from three, and 80% from the charity stripe since 2015, per Synergy Sports.

Green stands at just 5'10", but he is a great all-around point guard, a gifted ball-handler and shooter with excellent floor vision and passing abilities. He was named the Peach Jam MVP after averaging 16.0 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.3 rebounds to lead Mokan Elite to the EYBL Peach Jam Championship.

Per 247Sports, Green is the No. 2-ranked player in Missouri, the No. 12 point guard in the class of 2023, and the No. 98 prospect in the country.

Tony Bennett extended an offer to Green on July 25th and UVA made Green's top five a week later. He did not take a visit to Virginia before making his decision. Green did take a visit to Xavier before releasing his top five and it seems that's all he needed to do before coming to a decision.

“The reason I chose Xavier is because of the coaching staff. Coach Sean Miller is a great coach," Green told On3. “I feel like Xavier is a great fit for me with the way they play, fast-paced."

Another top UVA target in the class of 2023 will announce his decision on Sunday. Four-star wing Jamie Kaiser from Northern Virginia is set to choose between a final three of Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana.

Virginia is also on the top lists of three other 2023 prospects: four-star combo guard Freddie Dilione (Raleigh, NC), four-star combo guard Taison Chatman (Minneapolis, MN), and four-star wing Andrej Stojakovic (Carmichael, CA).

The Cavaliers are searching for their second commitment in the class of 2023 to accompany Blake Buchanan, Idaho's No. 1-ranked player, who announced his commitment to Virginia on July 3rd.

