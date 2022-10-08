CavaliersNow Gameday Guide: Virginia Football vs. Louisville
Below you will find links to all of the CavaliersNow preview coverage of Saturday's ACC football matchup between the Virginia Cavaliers and the Louisville Cardinals, including a complete preview of the game, injury reports, details on how to watch, listen to, or stream the game, betting previews, stat comparisons, and additional stories:
Game Details
Game: Louisville Cardinals (2-3, 0-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (2-3, 0-2 ACC)
Location: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia
Date/Time: Saturday, October 8th at 12pm ET
Game Preview
Virginia Football vs. Louisville | Game Preview, Score Prediction
How to watch, listen, or stream
UVA Football: How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Louisville Cardinals
Statistical Comparisons
Stat Comparison: Virginia vs. Louisville
Read More
Virginia Football Stat Rankings | Week 6
Injury Report and Depth Chart
Virginia Football Injury Report: Cypress, Kemp, Fields, and More
Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for Louisville Game
Betting Lines and FPI matchup predictor
What the ESPN FPI Says About Virginia's Chances Against Louisville
Virginia Opens as Home Underdogs Against Louisville
Additional Stories
Louisville Report's Matthew McGavic Previews Virginia-Louisville
UVA Football Roster Update: Which Freshmen Will Redshirt This Season?
WATCH: Brennan Armstrong Confident That UVA Offense is Improving