Virginia Tech Fall Camp Notebook, Aug. 13: Who's Made Their Mark?

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech finished up their third day of media-viewed practice on Thursday, Aug. 13. Here are my camp notes from the ~20 minutes of practice that I was able to watch. Most of these will be takeaways from WR-versus-DB competitive one-on-one drills, which were at the end of practice.

Defense stood out today in one-on-ones, with a few rare exceptions. Jaquez White had three pass break-ups in as many reps, with two against Ayden Greene and one against Que'Sean Brown. Brown complained about a bad pass on that rep. Corner Thomas Williams also logged a pass break-up against Greene, while freshman Zaevion Cleveland broke up a pass intended for redshirt freshman Jeff Exinor Jr.

Amauri Polydor had a great rep against Davion "FatRat" Brown, jamming him at the line and never letting him get a step. Polydor was beat deep by Marlion Jackson, though, but the pass was overthrown.

Ethan Grunkemeyer overthrew Que'Sean Brown, who beat Joshua Clarke down the field. Grunkemeyer then threw a great back-shoulder pass to Luke Reynolds, who was able to win the 50-50 jump-ball against Tyson Flowers.

Josh Jones and Tyson Flowers were both flagged for defensive pass interference in the end zone. Jones' call was against Jeff Exinor and Flowers' was against Harrison Saint Germain. In total, I counted three touchdowns in one-on-ones.

Jackson had a touchdown against Isaiah Brown-Murray, while Brody Jones and Greene scored against Jordan Bass and Cleveland, respectively.

Moving away from one-on-ones, Ethan Grunkemeyer made a pair of good throws to Luke Reynolds and Benji Gosnell in the back of the end zone. Both tight ends caught their passes and made toe-tapping catches for touchdowns.

Bryce Baker airmailed Matt Henderson, putting the ball out of the back on the endzone in the same drill. Que'Sean Brown had a nice one-handed catch on a solo route as well. As for the running back reps, Marcellous Hawkins is taking the first-team reps, with Jeff Overton Jr. right behind him.

Emmett Laws is still not dressed for practice, and linebacker Gabe Williams was not seen at practice.

Overall, the defense took a step forward today. Early in camp, Franklin said that the defense did not have the start that he would have hoped for, but it seems to have taken a step forward.

More coverage on today's media availability will be coming later on today and early tomorrow, as we have yet to speak to coaches or players about today's practice.