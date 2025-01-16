Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Land Commitment From Veteran Pass Rusher From the Transfer Portal
Virginia Tech has one of the best transfer portal classes in the ACC and they have made another addition to it tonight. Texas State transfer defensive end Ben Bell announced his commitment to the Hokies tonight on social media and this is a nice addition to Virginia Tech's defense, which is rebuilding its defensive front this offseason with the losses of Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Aeneas Peebles, and others.
Bell started his career at Louisiana Tech before transferring over to Texas State. For his career, he has totaled 126 tackles and 19 sacks, with his season-high in sacks coming in 2023 when he totaled 10. According to Pro Football Focus, Bell played 206 snaps this past season and finished with an 80.8 grade, the third highest on the defense. What is notable is that he finished with a 91.1 pass-rushing grade. In 2023, Bell finished with a 90.9 grade in over 500 snaps and an even better 93.0 pass-rushing grade. In 2022, Bell received a 71.2 grade from PFF in 272 snaps, including an 83.9 pass-rushing grade. The Hokies are getting themselves a seasoned pass rusher who should be an impact player for the defense next season and he fills a massive need.
Virginia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (18)
Safety Sherrod Covil Jr (Previous School: Clemson)
RB Terion Stewart (Bowling Green)
RB Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri)
DB Isaiah Cash (Sam Houston State)
OL Tomas Rimac (West Virginia)
OL Kyle Altuner (West Virginia)
OL Lucas Austin (West Virginia)
EDGE James Djonkam (Eastern Michigan)
DB Christian Ellis (New Mexico)
WR Donavon Greene (Wake Forest)
DE Ben Bell (Texas State)
Bell is the first commitment for the Hokies this week after they received two last week, one on offense and one on defense.
Wake Forest WR Transfer Donavon Greene is a 6'2 210 LBS receiver who adds size and experience on the outside. In his career, Greene has hauled in 102 catches for 1,853 yards and 13 touchdowns. His most productive season as a Demon Deacon came in 2023 when he caught 37 passes for 642 yards and six touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Greene finished with a 61.3 grade in 293 snaps this season, a 70.6 grade in 576 snaps in 2022, a 72.5 grade in 507 snaps in 2020, and a 74.0 grade in 214 snaps in 2019. He clearly has experience and should compete for playing time instantly with the Hokies offense.
Earlier last week, Virginia Tech got a commitment from New Mexico safety transfer Christian Ellis.
Ellis played for New Mexico for three seasons and in 2024, was their highest-graded defensive player on Pro Football Focus, finishing with a 70.6 defensive grade in 900 snaps. In 2023, he played 697 snaps and finished with a 55.6 grade. He helps fill a big need for the Hokies and should be able to contribute immediately.