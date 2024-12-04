Virginia Tech Football: Three-Star Quarterback AJ Brand Officially Signs With Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech has two quarterbacks committed in the class of 2026 and the higher-rated one of the two by 247Sports just made his commitment official after signing with Virginia Tech on National Signing Day. Kelden Ryan signed with Virginia Tech at 8:05 a.m.
AJ Brand lead Irmo High School from Columbia, South Carolina. 247Sports ranks Brand as the 34th best athlete in the class of 2026.
Here’s a scouting report of AJ Brand from Greg Biggins, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports:
”Very productive quarterback who earned State Offensive Player of the Year honors after throwing for 2,932 yards with 45 touchdowns and rushing for another 1,113 yards and 17 touchdowns. Being recruited as a quarterback and athlete and could play multiple positions in college. As a QB, want to see him tighten up his release a bit, it can get long on some of the deeper throws but the arm strength is there. Really excels as a runner and is dynamic in the open field. Can make multiple guys miss and is a threat to score every time he takes off. Has burst, wiggle and can make cuts at full speed. Clocked a 4.84-40 at Elite 11 last May but plays faster than that and consistently out-runs the angles. At 6-1, 200 pounds, has a strong frame and matched with his athleticism, can understand why some schools like as a safety. Could also see him at receiver and returning punts/kicks at the next level. Definite playmaker no matter where he lines up and should be able to bring some gamebreaking ability to the table at the Power 5 level.”
2025 Virginia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
10. QB AJ Brand
