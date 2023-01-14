How to Watch: Wake Forest vs Boston College Men's College Basketball
Gameday Info:
Matchup: Wake Forest (12-5) vs Boston College (8-9)
Location: Conte Forum (Chestnut Hill, MA)
Tipoff: 8pm ET
Tickets: Boston College Athletics
TV: ESPN2
Watch: LIVE STREAM
Spread: Wake Forest -2.5 (-108), Boston College +2.5 (-112)
Moneyline: Wake Forest -142, Florida State +120
Total: 140
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wake Forest has a 63.9% chance to win
