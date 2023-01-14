Skip to main content

How to Watch: Wake Forest vs Boston College Men's College Basketball

TV, live stream, betting lines and more for Saturday's matchup between the Deacs and Eagles

Gameday Info:

Matchup: Wake Forest (12-5) vs Boston College (8-9)

Location: Conte Forum (Chestnut Hill, MA)

Tipoff: 8pm ET

Tickets: Boston College Athletics

TV: ESPN2

Watch: LIVE STREAM

Spread: Wake Forest -2.5 (-108), Boston College +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Wake Forest -142, Florida State +120

Total: 140

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wake Forest has a 63.9% chance to win

