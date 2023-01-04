How to Watch: Wake Forest vs North Carolina Men's College Basketball
Gameday Info:
Matchup: Wake Forest (10-4) vs North Carolina (9-5)
Location: Dean E. Smith Center (Chapel Hill, NC)
Tipoff: 9pm ET
Tickets: North Carolina Athletics
TV: ACC Network
Watch: LIVE STREAM
Spread: North Carolina -10.5 (-110), Wake Forest +10.5 (-110)
Moneyline: North Carolina -550, Wake Forest +400
Total: 151.5
ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wake Forest has a 20.2% chance to win
Wake Forest Basketball Content:
Can Wake Forest slow down Armando Bacot?
Takeaways from Wake Forest’s 77-75 win over Virginia Tech
Recommended Articles
Wake Forest wins physical battle, takes down Virginia Tech
Wake Forest Basketball defeats Virginia Tech 77-75
KenPom predicts Wake Forest’s remaining schedule
ACC Basketball Content:
ACC Basketball Power Rankings: Week 8
Three ACC Teams in AP men’s basketball poll, zero votes for Wake Forest
Wake Forest Football Content:
Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman enters the transfer portal
Wake Forest DE Rondell Bothroyd enters transfer portal
Sam Hartman: Best moments at Wake Forest
Wake Forest's A.T. Perry, Dion Bergan Jr. declare for 2023 NFL Draft
Wake Forest finishes season strong, defeats Missouri in Gasparilla Bowl
Three Stars from Wake Forest's 27-17 Gasparilla Bowl win over Missouri
Wake Forest Football: Transfer Portal Tracker
Three Wake Forest players declare for the NFL Draft
Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content