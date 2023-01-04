Skip to main content

How to Watch: Wake Forest vs North Carolina Men's College Basketball

TV, live stream, betting lines and more for Wednesday's matchup between the Deacs and the Tar Heels

Gameday Info:

Matchup: Wake Forest (10-4) vs North Carolina (9-5)

Location: Dean E. Smith Center (Chapel Hill, NC)

Tipoff: 9pm ET

Tickets: North Carolina Athletics

TV: ACC Network

Watch: LIVE STREAM

Spread: North Carolina -10.5 (-110), Wake Forest +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: North Carolina -550, Wake Forest +400

Total: 151.5

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Wake Forest has a 20.2% chance to win

Can Wake Forest slow down Armando Bacot?

Takeaways from Wake Forest’s 77-75 win over Virginia Tech

