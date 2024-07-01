Welcome to the New College Landscape: How Each Power Four Conference Stacks Up
- Texas Longhorns
- Texas Longhorns
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Oklahoma Sooners
- USC Trojans
- USC Trojans
- UCLA Bruins
- UCLA Bruins
- Washington Huskies
- Washington Huskies
- Oregon Ducks
- Oregon Ducks
- Stanford Cardinal
- Stanford Cardinal
- California Golden Bears
- California Golden Bears
- SMU Mustangs
- SMU Mustangs
- Arizona Wildcats
- Arizona Wildcats
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Colorado Buffaloes
- Colorado Buffaloes
- Utah Utes
- Utah Runnin' Utes
The great migration in college athletics officially begins today. In varying stages across the country, the latest and most drastic realignment is becoming real.
The Power 5 conferences are now the Power Four. Whether this massive change improves the fan or athlete experience is very much in doubt, since it doesn’t make much sense to cheer for increased TV revenue. Nevertheless, the novelty of it—combined with the excitement for a 12-team playoff—will carry the day for now.
The new lay of the land starts with the Pac-12 being decimated, raided by three different leagues in the most damaging predation in the history of college sports. If you want to see a lonely sign of the times on the West Coast, check out the stripped-down conference website.
The Big 12 has lost quality to the Southeastern Conference (the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners) but added stabilizing quantity (the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes). The biggest brands are gone and will not be easily replaced, but what the new Big 12 may lack in top-five football program clout it should at least partially make up for in competitive equity. The league is guaranteed a fifth different champion in the last five years.
The SEC, meanwhile, wins for the most sensible expansion. It’s all at least contiguous, and it stops at 16. Texas already was an SEC state (thanks to the acquisition of the Texas A&M Aggies a dozen years ago) and Oklahoma at least bordered the SEC footprint. It might also win in terms of instant football impact, with the Longhorns expected to start the season in the top five and the Sooners likely in the top 15. They’re both all-sports powers as well—none more so than Texas.
The Big Ten is bloated to 18 members with the impending arrival of the USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies. The Fox Sports–orchestrated move creates some absurdity (Rutgers plays an 11 p.m. ET Friday night league game at USC, for instance) while adding greater competitive depth. The elimination of divisions also ends the era of Big Ten West free passes, which sent a parade of mediocre teams to the league football championship game.
The Atlantic Coast Conference is now bi-coastal with the addition of the California Golden Bears and Stanford Cardinal, plus an outpost in Texas (the SMU Mustangs). This was more a marriage of stability than a stroke of genius—the ACC couldn’t sit out this round of expansion and needed to bolster its ranks in case of defections, while the Bay Area schools were facing obsolescence. SMU is its own separate category, a big-dollar transaction by a school desperate to upgrade and a conference that doesn’t mind planting a flag in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
Let’s take a deeper look at what each of the Power Four conferences gain with their new additions, plus the overall state of the league.
SEC
What the SEC is getting: Even more football strength, plus several other national championship–caliber programs.
Texas is the best all-around athletic department in the country, having just won the Learfield Directors’ Cup for the third time in the last four years. The Longhorns are coming off national championships in women’s volleyball and rowing and were contenders for many others—most notably football.
The Longhorns also snatched two elite coaches heading into 2024–25: Fresh off a national title, Bob Bowman arrives to take over for legendary Eddie Reese coaching the men’s swimming and diving program and baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle, who took rival Texas A&M to within a game of the NCAA baseball title, slithers over from College Station after a disgraceful final College World Series news conference. Both were hired away within hours of taking their old programs to new heights, which shows the clout of the Texas brand and the aggressive nature of athletic director Chris Del Conte.
Last year in the major sports: Texas went 12–2 in football and made the last four-team playoff, ranking third in the final AP poll; men’s basketball went 21–13, losing in the second round of the NCAA tournament; women’s basketball went 33–5, losing in the NCAA Elite Eight. SEC football debut: home against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Sept. 28.
Oklahoma is, historically, about as successful as any football program in history. (Nick Saban’s run at Alabama might have tilted the all-time equation in favor of the Crimson Tide in recent years.) AD Joe Castiglione is betting heavily on third-year coach Brent Venables to maintain his upward trajectory heading into a much harder conference, having just extended his contract through 2029. The Sooners also are the gold standard in softball, having won four straight national championships, and perennially among the elite in both men’s and women’s gymnastics.
Last year in the major sports: Oklahoma went 10–3 in football, ranking 15th in the final AP poll; men’s basketball went 20–12 but narrowly missed making the NCAA tournament; women’s basketball went 23–10, advancing to the NCAA second round. Last year overall: Oklahoma finished 24th in the Learfield Cup all-sports rankings. SEC football debut: home against the Tennessee Volunteers, Sept. 21.
SEC defending national champions heading into 2024–25: baseball (Tennessee), softball (Oklahoma), men’s golf (Auburn Tigers), rowing (Texas), women’s tennis (Texas A&M), women’s outdoor track and field (Arkansas Razorbacks), men’s outdoor track and field (Florida Gators), women’s basketball (South Carolina Gamecocks), women’s gymnastics (LSU Tigers), women’s indoor track and field (Arkansas) and women’s volleyball (Texas).
Big Ten
What the Big Ten is getting: Some football power, a men’s basketball blueblood, the next big thing in women’s hoops, some much-needed Olympic-sports prowess, new recruiting pathways to the West—and a lot of time-zone trouble.
USC is the high-wattage brand addition, even though the Trojans are not hitting on all cylinders as an athletic program. The malaise includes football, which slumped badly in Lincoln Riley’s second season and now must replace Heisman Trophy–winning quarterback Caleb Williams. But USC remains the kind of place that has the inevitable ability to be good at everything when properly managed, and AD Jen Cohen could be an upgrade in that area over predecessor Mike Bohn.
Last year in the major sports: USC went 8–5 in football and was unranked; 15–18 in men’s basketball and missed the NCAA tournament, despite a pair of NBA draft picks in the backcourt; 29–6 in women’s basketball, advancing to the Elite Eight and showcasing rising star JuJu Watkins. Last year overall: USC was 14th in the Directors’ Cup standings, its lowest finish in 11 years. Big Ten football debut: at the Michigan Wolverines, Sept. 21.
UCLA went along with USC to the Big Ten because it needs the money, although it now has to pay Calimony to Berkeley for ditching its UC system brethren. The Bruins look vulnerable from a football standpoint, taking a barely above-average program into a much more difficult assignment, but should immediately be one of the league’s best programs in both men’s and women’s hoops and other (warm-weather) sports.
Last year in the major sports: UCLA went 8–5 in football and was unranked; 16–17 in men’s basketball and missed the NCAA tournament; 27–7 in women’s basketball, losing in the Sweet 16. Last year overall: UCLA finished 10th in the Directors’ Cup standings. Big Ten football debut: Indiana Hoosiers at home, Sept. 14.
Oregon arrives in the Big Ten as an immediate College Football Playoff contender and perhaps the biggest threat to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the league race. Dan Lanning is 22–5 as a head coach and has quickly swatted down any overtures from other programs interested in hiring him away. Owing to their Nike heritage and facilities, the Ducks are strong in all of the running sports and very good at women’s volleyball. But women’s hoops has faded.
Last year in the major sports: Oregon went 12–2 in football and was sixth in the final AP poll; went 24–12 in men’s basketball and lost in the NCAA second round; went 11–21 in women’s basketball and missed the NCAAs. Last year overall: Oregon finished 28th in the Directors’ Cup standings, up 10 spots from the year before. Big Ten football debut: at UCLA, Sept. 29, but the first league game against a new opponent is the Michigan State Spartans in Eugene on Oct. 5.
Washington is an athletic department in transition, with a new AD, new football coach and new men’s basketball coach. Reaching the CFP title game last season was great, but carryover could be scant given how many people left (players and staff). The Huskies have been in a basketball malaise, missing the NCAA tournament annually on the women’s side since 2017 and on the men’s side since ’19.
Last year in the major sports: Washington went 14–1 in football and finished runner-up to Michigan; went 17–15 in men’s basketball and 16–15 in women’s basketball. Last year overall: the Huskies finished 26th in the Directors’ Cup standings. Big Ten football debut: the Northwestern Wildcats at home, Sept. 21.
Big Ten defending national champions: men’s volleyball (UCLA), women’s water polo (UCLA), beach volleyball (USC), women’s ice hockey (Ohio State), wrestling (Penn State Nittany Lions) and football (Michigan).
ACC
What the ACC is getting: Olympic sports super powers, as the nation’s best league in that department gets even better. Academic prestige. Texas oil money. And a ton of three-time-zone travel.
Stanford arrives at a low ebb in football, with a 17–37 record over the previous five seasons after a decade of winning records. The men’s basketball program is under new leadership in Kyle Smith, a savvy hire from the Washington State Cougars, while women’s basketball coaching legend Tara VanDerveer has stepped down and been replaced by assistant Kate Paye. But the Cardinal’s real prowess comes from Olympic sports, where they’re good at almost everything.
Last year in the major sports: Stanford was 3–9 in football in its first season under Troy Taylor; 14–18 in men’s basketball; and 30–6 in women’s basketball, advancing to the Sweet 16. Last year overall: Stanford finished second in the Directors’ Cup standings. ACC football debut: at the Syracuse Orange, Sept. 20.
Cal also has considerable Olympic-sport prowess, especially if water is involved (both men’s and women’s swim teams and water polo teams are powers). Otherwise, the Bears aren’t bringing a lot to the table at present in the glam sports. Cal has stuck with football coach Justin Wilcox through seven seasons with a 36–43 record, perhaps for good reason given the department’s finances and the high regard for Wilcox in the coaching community.
Last year in the major sports: Cal went 6–7 in football but did beat rivals Stanford and UCLA to end the regular season; went 13–19 in men’s basketball; and went 17–13 in women’s hoops for its first winning record since 2019. Last year overall: Cal was 20th in the Directors’ Cup. ACC football debut: at the Florida State Seminoles, Sept. 21.
SMU arrives via money whip, with boosters having ponied up (pardon the pun) about $200 million to cover much of a nine-year forfeiture of ACC TV revenue. The Mustangs are on a football high, coming off their best record since 1982 and mining their talent-rich backyard. The rest of the department is largely behind ACC standards other than a few competitive fall and spring sports. But this is a hungry program that was tired of trying to compete from outside of the power structure.
Last year in the major sports: SMU went 11–3 in football, finishing 22nd in the final AP poll; 20–13 in men’s basketball, playing in the NIT (and firing coach Rob Lanier, replacing him with USC’s Andy Enfield); and 14–16 in women’s basketball. Last year overall: SMU was 54th in the Directors’ Cup standings. ACC football debut: Florida State at home, Sept. 28.
ACC defending national champions: women’s golf (Stanford), women’s lacrosse (Boston College Eagles), men’s lacrosse (Notre Dame Fighting Irish), men’s gymnastics (Stanford), women’s swimming (Virginia Cavaliers), women’s cross country (North Carolina State Wolfpack), field hockey (North Carolina Tar Heels), women’s soccer (Florida State), men’s soccer (Clemson Tigers) and men’s water polo (California).
Big 12
What the Big 12 is getting: Immediate football candidates to win the league (Utah) and the Heisman Trophy (Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders). The Coach Prime Experience. Yet another basketball powerhouse (Arizona). Some niche Olympic sports prowess.
Arizona should quickly compete with the Kansas Jayhawks, Houston Cougars and the rest of the killer men’s basketball lineup in the Big 12. The football program also is on a roll, significantly keeping some key players despite losing coach Jedd Fisch to Washington. But there are budget issues in Tucson that could impact overall Big 12 competitiveness.
Last year in the major sports: Arizona went 10–3 in football, finishing the season No. 11 in the final AP poll; 27–9 in men’s basketball, advancing to the NCAA Sweet 16; and 18–16 in women’s basketball, losing in the NCAA first round. Last year overall: 48th in the Learfield Directors’ Cup rankings. Big 12 football debut: at the Kansas State Wildcats, Sept. 13.
Arizona State is working through some stuff, having promoted new athletic director Graham Rossini from within—a controversial move given the chaos within the department under former AD Ray Anderson. The cratered football program figures to be in good (albeit young) hands with Kenny Dillingham. Bobby Hurley is getting a last chance to fix men’s hoops. There is broad-based success in Olympic sports, although men’s swimming may take a dip after the loss of Bowman to Texas.
Last year in the major sports: The Sun Devils went 3–9 in football; 14–18 in men’s basketball; and 11–20 in women’s hoops. Yikes. Last year overall: ASU was 27th in the Directors’ Cup rankings. Big 12 football debut: at the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Sept. 21.
Heading into its second stint in the Big 12, Colorado has rarely been more interesting in football than it is right now—we’ll see whether “interesting” equates to “good.” The basketball programs are in great shape. The Buffaloes also put their altitude to good use, excelling at skiing (naturally) and distance running.
Last year in the major sports: Colorado went 4–8 in football, with a captivating 3–0 start followed by a 1–8 reality check; 26–11 in men’s basketball, advancing to the NCAA second round; and 24–10 in women’s hoops, advancing to the Sweet 16. Last year overall: the Buffs were 59th in the Directors’ Cup rankings. Big 12 football debut: the Baylor Bears at home, Sept. 21.
Utah has become a hallmark of football consistency, every bit on par with the TCU Horned Frogs and Oklahoma State Cowboys in terms of sustained success over the past two decades. Expect the Utes to compete right away for the league title. Utah also is a reliable power in skiing and women’s gymnastics.
Last year in the major sports: Utah went 8–5 in football, playing without injured quarterback Cam Rising; 22–15 in men’s basketball, missing the NCAA tournament; and 22–11 in women’s basketball, advancing to the NCAA second round. Last year overall: Utah was 47th in the Directors’ Cup rankings. Big 12 football debut: Baylor at home, Sept. 7.
Big 12 defending national champions: men’s tennis (TCU), rifle (TCU), skiing (Colorado), men’s swimming (Arizona State), men’s indoor track and field (Texas Tech) and men’s cross country (Oklahoma State).