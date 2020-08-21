Freshmen Faces: CB David Vincent-Okoli

Recruitment

David Vincent-Okoli was one of West Virginia's frequent visitors last summer and after his third trip to Morgantown, he decided to call West Virginia his new home. Vincent-Okoli chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Maryland, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Temple, Toledo, and several others. Maryland made a late push, but never seemed to be a real threat to flip the Gaithersburg, Maryland native.

Player Breakdown

A two-way star in high school, Vincent-Okoli brings a high level of athleticism to the Mountaineer program. For much of his recruitment, it was unknown which position he would play at West Virginia, although it always seemed to be on the defensive side. He has great hands, but more importantly, top-end speed. He glides across the field and makes getting to the ball look effortless. That quickness was also shown during his days of running track. At the 2019 Maryland 3A track & field championships, he won the 100 meters (10.75 in prelims), 200 meters (21.78 in prelims) and 4x100 relay (42.14).

Vincent-Okoli is dynamic with the ball in his hands, so there could be a future for him in the return game at some point.

2020 Outlook

There's not many true freshman that see a significant role in their first year, but I don't see that being the case with Vincent-Okoli. I'd say there's a strong possibility of seeing him in a key contributing role by mid-season, potentially earlier depending on how the rest of the unit is looking.

What are your expectations for David Vincent-Okoli in 2020? Let us know your thought in the comment section below!

